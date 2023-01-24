Texas Tech has announced the closure of all campus activities and classes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lubbock Police Department asks for everyone to stay indoors during this weather and to be extra cautious if driving.
TechAlert! The #TexasTech campus in Lubbock will be closed Tues., Jan. 24. More info: https://t.co/jOFvYnYpZe— Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) January 24, 2023
For more information visit the TechAlert sent out to all students.
