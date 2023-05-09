Cameron Long, a 21-year-old male, was found dead this afternoon in a field located in northern Lubbock County ending the missing-person search, according to a news release published by the Lubbock Police Department.
Family members reported Long missing at 6:28 p.m. on May 7; an official public search began May 8. The public search enabled law enforcement to connect Long to a vehicle, reported from the FM 2641 and County Road 6200 area, or near the Lubbock Sheriff’s office on May 5.
According to the news release, the body was found a considerable distance from the vehicle. There is no foul play suspected at the moment.
The Daily Toreador will provide more updates as more information is released.
