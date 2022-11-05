You already know! 🌵 #WreckEm— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 20, 2022
This past summer, the cactus emoji became a trending symbol within the Texas Tech community. Now, the symbol still reigns prevalent with an on-going rivalry between Texas Tech and Texas ChristIan
Texas Christian football recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington commented on Tech and the South Plains by calling it a “desert,“ which has grown the rivalry between the Red Raiders and the Horned Frogs.
Carrington’s tweet was posted after Texas Tech Athletics was not happy with the Name, Image and Likeness opportunities within the Matador Club giving 100 Tech football players $25,000 contracts.
“The reality is that that extra 2K it’s gonna be a concrete ceiling for most players in scarce markets that are oversaturated with 85 scholarship players attempting to ‘build their a brand’ in a desert,” Carrington tweeted followed by a cactus emoji.
After that, Red Raider nation embraced the desert comment and used it to their advantage. #TexasTech was then trending for a majority of the day across the nation and the cactus emoji became a new brand for Tech.
The comment led popular figures from Texas Tech and Lubbock such as Patrick Mahomes II, previous Tech football quarterback and current quaterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, President Lawerence Schovanec and current football coach Joey McGuire to embrace the sharp insult
Thank you, @TTUGoinBand. You have a special place in the hearts of all @TexasTech Red Raiders. We couldn't be more proud of how you represent us. Your first trip ever was to Fort Worth. See you there this weekend. #Wreckem #TexasTech 🌵 pic.twitter.com/Jq5hRRerlr— Lawrence Schovanec (@TexasTechPres) November 1, 2022
McGuire, has the cactus emoji in his Twitter bio and also uses the #WreckEm 🌵 after every tweet. Several followed and the cactus emoji was branded on every Twitter bio associated with Tech.
#WreckEm🌵 https://t.co/933bV8FhAm— Joey McGuire 🌵 (@JoeyMcGuireTTU) November 3, 2022
Now, the cactus emoji has become a symbol for Tech fans and local Lubbock apparel shops to show their Red Raider pride. The Texas Tech football team will walk out of “desert“ territory and face the Horned Frogs 11 a.m. Saturday.
