This spring break, Texas Tech students can take advantage of chartered shuttles routed towards some of the state’s major cities.
Tech’s Department of Parent and Family Relations is working with BreakShuttle, a transportation service which partners with universities and colleges across the country to provide students with reliable shuttle buses home on academic breaks. The buses will leave on March 11. and return on March 19. Spring break service destinations are: Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston. According to the BreakShuttle website, tickets for the trip to Dallas are currently sold-out, and space on other shuttles is in high demand.
TJ Miller, director of operations for BreakShuttle, said that while tickets may not completely sell-out, the last week before break can be unpredictable due to last-minute bookings.
“What I’ve noticed is that a lot of students in the last week, as they try to get rides and those fall through, they will just get on the bus and buy those last-minute tickets,” said Miller, “so, I don’t know if I expect them to sell out, but I expect between 10 to 15 more seats will be sold, at least to San Antonio and Austin, Houston could very well sell-out.“
As of March 3., tickets to Houston cost $139, with trips to San Antonio and Austin each amounting to $144, according to the BreakShuttle website. These tickets are one-way, and students will have to buy return tickets, which are generally more expensive than the initial trip. BreakShuttle trips are non-refundable, although students can transfer tickets to another Tech student up to the time of departure at no charge, allowing ticket-holders to sell their seat if unable to make their trip.
Miller said that affordability and safety are among the company’s considerations when planning shuttle service.
“We try to keep our prices within reason to make sure that one – we can get you home safely and that you’re not paying $600 for a plane ticket to Dallas,” Miller said.
BreakShuttle offers shuttles for Thanksgiving break as well, with El Paso added as a destination in addition to the other four cities. Shuttles were available for winter break in the past, but the service was discontinued in the 2022-23 school year due to a lack of interest, Miller said.
According to the BreakShuttle website, students will begin borading at 8:30 a.m. in the R11 parking lot behind the Student Union Building, or 7:30 a.m. for the Houston shuttle. Students will then embark on a nonstop trip to their destinations, being dropped off at mall parking lots where they will be board if booked for the return trip.
As estimated by BreakShuttle, the travel time to Houston will be roughly nine and a half hours, five hours and 50 minutes to San Antonio, six hours to Austin and just under six hours to Dallas.
BreakShuttle does not own or operate the shuttles and charters them from bus companies on behalf of universities.
Miller said that the buses will have restrooms onboard, although other amenities will vary depending on the shuttle company.
“There’s a bathroom onboard these buses because of the length of the trip,” Miller said, “Now the answer to Wi-Fi or electrical outlets, that all depends on the bus company but I believe for the most part that they might have them, but as I tell parents who call, I can’t guarantee that.”
Christine Self, director of Parent Family Relation, said that students planning to travel on the shuttles should expect similar luggage accommodations to air travel.
“It’s pretty much like flying, you can have a piece of large luggage that goes beneath the bus, and one small item like a backpack or something smaller that you carry-on,“ said Self.
Pets are not allowed on the shuttles, but PFR works with BreakShuttle when a student needs service animals, as well as arranging accommodations for students who might have mobility issues.
“We can work with BreakShuttle if a student needs accommodations to get on the bus because of mobility, or maybe they do need a service animal with them, we can work with BreakShuttle to make sure that’s accommodated,” Self said.
According to a PFR newsletter, Tech first partnered with BreakShuttle in 2013, although PFR had previously organized shuttles in response to parent feedback on Thanksgiving break travel.
“When you think about Thanksgiving, students are off Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and have to come back Sunday or Saturday, so that’s a really quick turnaround for students to drive, and plane tickets become really expensive for those holidays,” Self said
“So, families reached out to us wondering if there would just be a way to charter a bus, so we worked with them to make that happen, and it just started building momentum from there,” Self added.
Self said that the demand for the service skyrocketed, and that soon her office realized they needed help, partnering with BreakShuttle.
“We started working with them because they handle all the ticketing, all the web sales and it made it a lot easier for our staff to manage,” Self said.
A decade later, with spring break getting closer, Self said that students who plan on using BreakShuttle need to book their trips quickly.
“I would encourage students to purchase their tickets now to Houston, San Antonio and Austin, and Dallas is unfortunately already sold out,” Self said.
