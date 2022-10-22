Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa.
James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta.
Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign for the year as a Chi Omega and the third Black Homecoming Queen in Tech history.
"I am just overwhelmed in the best way possible," she said. "This doesn't feel real, it feels like the best dream ever."
