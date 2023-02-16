“Planting trees we may never see grow.”
This slogan ran across the presentation at the Candid Conversations panel hosted by Black Law Student Association. As Tech Law alumni answered questions about their experiences as former students and current practicing lawyers, each lawyer provided sentiments of inclusion, persistence and liberation.
On the panel sat 2010 graduate Amber Sims, 2018 graduate Andrew Tigan, 2017 graduate Deontae Wherry and 2016 graduate Sydne Collier.
The conversation pinpointed diversity in academic spaces in response to Governor Abbott declaring diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies inapplicable.
Andrew Tigan said emphasizing DEI efforts are necessary, but it is also important to apply the same pressure when pushing back against individuals painting these efforts as irrelevant.
“It's common, it's almost just the anti-argument of why something like DEI is necessary. But I think you do have to attack it,” Tigan said. “And so, I think the role of diversity particularly is to understand, that's where you start. That does mean that you have to have uncomfortable conversations. That means you have to talk to people who disagree with you all the time. But you do have to learn to speak.”
“A lot of times it's uncomfortable, because like you shouldn't be the one that has to do it. But I think knowing that you have to and planting the seeds you may never see comes back to doing work for other people, you're doing work for the next generation aren't gonna see the fruits of some of those bites, but they need to know that they're necessary,” Tigan added.
In the same conversation of dismantling DEI initiatives, District 84 state representative, Carl Tepper, said the Black Cultural Center on the Tech campus is an example of ‘self-segregation’. Deontae Wherry said the BCC exemplifies a space for inclusion, rather than segregation.
“Us being able to go back and pivot to things like the Black Cultural Center, things like that, help us show that change is actually taking place,” Wherry said. “We have to think about these things. Is it just segregation or what we know is a way of making people feel included and they belong where they weren't?”
Contributing to the conversation, Amber Sims said in the pursuit of justice, diversity is a set expectation accompanied by equity.
“Diversity is a result rather than an aspiration because diversity always models equity,” Sims said. “You don’t have to pursue diversity if you are pursuing justice.”
Sydne Collier recounts times in her career where she experienced microaggressions. Additionally, Collier said having mentors and resources to fall back into are helpful in the face of adversity.
“There are times where you find yourself in a space where there’s no one else that looks like you. I was experiencing things where my work was being picked apart, and then you see your associate, his document is riddled with errors, but none of it’s being called out,” Collier said.
“It got to a point where I said, ‘I don't know if I’m going crazy,’ and I talked to a friend and she said ‘girl, you’re not crazy, let’s talk about it,’ and from there it’s just the journey of unpacking what’s happening,” Collier added.
Vice President of Tech’s Black Law Student Association (BLSA), Maydrian Strozier-Lowe, said he hopes events like the Candid Conversations panel will continue to bridge the gap between current Tech law students and experienced alumni.
“Black students have to know that there are Black lawyers who have graduated from this school that want to support you,” Strozier-Lowe said. “So, I think we have to start fostering relationships to make sure that we're able to adequately build up a strong connection with the alumni base so that we can serve the alumni, serve the present law students and then serve future law students.”
The geographical distance of the law school versus the rest of campus poses a physical distance between pre-law and law students. Strozier-Lowe said expanding outreach between alumni and undergraduate students is a crucial component of inclusion.
“I don't think it's intentional by the university, the separation of law school and main campus, but it's just because where we are geographically, we're far from (the) main campus. The walk to the SUB is far from you. It's like 20 minutes out, and I work at the BCC (Black Cultural Center) and that's like a 25 minute walk. We have to start being better about how we reach out to the main campus from the law school perspective,” Strozier-Lowe said.
Continuing this sentiment, Sarah Kannel, President of BLSA, said making connections between alumni and pre-law students is important, especially for Black students seeking careers as lawyers.
“We've been really focused on bridging the gap between us and our alumni and just making sure that that support is there for when we graduate in that community because it is hard to come out and practice the law, fresh out of law school, especially as Black people,” Kannel said. “So, we're really just trying to focus on building that community back together.”
For Sims, community is an asset to foster encouragement and representation for those aspiring to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues.
“One of the main things about community is there are so many people who are not doing things and are not succeeding, not because they're not smart, or not because they're lazy, (it’s) because they don't have an imagination that allows them to conceive of a possibility that they can do certain things,” Sims said. “I think when you see other people who look like you, or who are from where you're from, who’ve experienced what you've experienced, it opens up your imagination and makes it easier for you to believe, ‘hey, I can do that too.’”
“One of the reasons why I do think community is really important is because it helps people have an imagination about what's possible for them. That's why it's so important for us to stay connected. You know, liberation is a group project,” Sims added.
