Sunday, March 5
5:24 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z6-A parking lot. The student signed the citation and was released.
Monday, March 6
2:16 a.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a county citation for possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. A second non-student was issued a county citation for possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor and a student was issued county citations for possession of a fictitious license and possession of e-Cigarettes by a minor. All three signed their citations and were released.
9:54 a.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the R19 Wiggins parking lot. A staff member's vehicle was damaged.
10:29 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a dog bite, with minor injuries, at West Village A Residence Hall.
Tuesday, March 7
3:08 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with reported injuries, in the 2800 block of Drive of Champions.
6:14 p.m. An officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 1800 block of Indiana Avenue.
7:47 p.m. An officer documented information in reference to an unsecured firearm in the R21 parking lot.
Wednesday, March 8
12:38 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, with injuries in the Engineering Key.
1:04 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 3000 block of Main Street.
8:44 p.m. A Tech officer released three students, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the 2500 block of Main Street.
Thursday, March 9
3:36 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at the Student Union Building.
5:19 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the 3700 block of 4th Street.
10:02 p.m. A Tech officer investigated assault (by threat) at Knapp Residence Hall. A student was threatened by another student.
