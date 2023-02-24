Sunday, Feb. 19
2:37 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication in the C-4 parking lot. The student was transported to the county jail.
9:20 p.m. A Tech officer issued a student a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z2-D parking lot. The student signed the citation and was released.
11:18 p.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief at Weymouth Residence Hall. A fire extinguisher was discharged.
Monday, Feb. 20
12:08 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Weymouth Residence Hall.
3:29 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the southwest bicycle racks at Talkington Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
5:33 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the C4 parking lot.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
12:28 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to an alleged sexual assault at an unknown location.
7 a.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
2:06 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to found contraband outside Bledsoe Residence Hall.
2:24 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Rawls College of Business Administration building. An unsecured purse and contents were stolen.
3:52 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle at the Flint Avenue Parking Garage.
5:09 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a damaged vehicle in the C-11 parking lot.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
12:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a traffic accident, without injuries, in the Z4-P parking lot.
2:03 p.m. A Tech officer completed an emergency detention on a student at the Student Wellness Center. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
4:54 p.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana, in the Z5-C parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a fictitious license. The student signed the citation and was released.
7:46 p.m. A Tech officer released a non-student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the 1700 block of Texas Tech Parkway, following a traffic stop. A non-student passenger was issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were released.
7:55 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the theft of a motor vehicle in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage. A student's vehicle was stolen.
8:24 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to unwanted communications at Carpenter Wells Residence Hall.
Thursday, Feb. 23
12:47 p.m. A Tech officer investigated the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at the Rawls College of Business building.
2:45 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z1-C parking lot.
3:26 p.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to a welfare check on a student at Hulen Residence Hall.
5:37 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Wiggins Complex. A package was stolen after being delivered.
