The Black Cultural Center had its grand opening Sept. 9 after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center is promoted as an area catered to the Black experience and what it means to be a Red Raider.
Carol Sumner, the vice president for the Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, said while the center is the first of its kind in a Texas state university in Texas, that wasn’t the reason for its creation.
“I think the students saw the need for a center as a place of affirmation, but a place to have conversations and to be educated about the black experience as a Red Raider community,” Sumner said. “ And to do a Black Cultural Center is to be able to save it as a Red Raider experience. There are those who contribute to the history of the institution and to our global society.”
The center, which is located across from the Student Union Building at 1533 15th St., has multiple spaces for students to study and accomplish their academic goals. Organizations can reserve spaces within the center and professors are encouraged to take their class and utilize the space.
“The students asked for the space because they recognized again that representation matters, but moreover, that we could find the space to create more space for students,” Sumner said.
Tech plans to establish more cultural centers around campus, such as the Hispanic and Latino Cultural Center, Intercultural Center and the already established International Cultural Center.
“Because we recognize that they need to have those spaces where students can gather and explore cultures and identities and to be able to do this again, our goal is we need to be able to be the best institution for our students, and how do we support their success,” Sumner said.
