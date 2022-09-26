Texas Tech, Big 12 pylon

Texas Tech and Big 12 pylon at the Tech football game versus Murray State at the Jones AT&T Stadium Sept. 3, 2022.

 Olivia Raymond

The Big 12 has announced a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine towards Texas Tech after Saturday's 37-34 overtime victory against Texas. 

In a statement the new Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark said the staff at Tech failed to prioritize the safety of the visiting teams student-athletes. The full statement can be read here

Yormark also the Big 12 has a zero tolerance policy for endangering the safety of game participants. 

This fine comes after a Tech fan was seen shoving a Texas player after the victory, getting Tech PD involved in the situation. 

