The Big 12 has announced a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine towards Texas Tech after Saturday's 37-34 overtime victory against Texas.
In a statement the new Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark said the staff at Tech failed to prioritize the safety of the visiting teams student-athletes. The full statement can be read here.
Yormark also the Big 12 has a zero tolerance policy for endangering the safety of game participants.
This fine comes after a Tech fan was seen shoving a Texas player after the victory, getting Tech PD involved in the situation.
