The Big 12 Conference teams have been made official as new members University of Houston, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Brigham Young will make their debut seasons in the conference.
As the incoming members enter the Big 12, so will a host of changes. The biggest change is the reconfigured conference now has a total of 14 schools in its ranks, the most the Big 12 has ever had.
The 14 school total will only last a year, as soon-to-be departed members Texas and Oklahoma will both see out their final year in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference.
As a result of the 14 team alignment, the Big 12 will implement divisions for football for the first time since the 2010-11 season to comply with NCAA rules, which state that any league with more than 12 teams must split into divisions for football.
A further consequence of the new alignment as it pertains to football is that the round-robin nature of the football schedule, where every school plays each other, will no longer be in effect. As a result,Tech will not be facing off against fellow conference members Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati this upcoming football season.
Other sports will also be impacted by the changing landscape of the conference. Basketball will no longer operate under a round-robin schedule. The only guaranteed matchups on the basketball schedules for both the men’s and women’s games are the protected rivalries. Volleyball, however, will operate on a schedule where every team plays every possible opponent at least once.
Another big change coming this year is the first international extension of the conference into Mexico, the Big 12 announced in a statement through their social media accounts June 8.
The conference will have a variety of sports competing in Mexico such as men’s and women's basketball, women's soccer and baseball games.
“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” Brett Yormark, the commissioner of the Big 12, said in a statement released online. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”
Despite the slew of changes already impacting the redefined Big 12, in a statement following the Big 12’s spring business meetings this year, Yormark showed his support for future changes in the conference stating, “if the opportunity presented itself to create value, we would pursue it.”
