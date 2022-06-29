The Big 12 has announced Brett Yorkmark as the new commissioner for the league.
This new addition comes after an almost three month search for the new commissioner. Former commissioner, Bob Bowlsby announced his plans to step away from the conference back in early April.
Now, Yorkmark joins the league with experience being the co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, according to a Big 12 news release.
🗣️ “Thank you to the Big 12 Board, the ADs, the student-athletes, the whole Conference for giving me a chance to support what they all do.”- New #Big12 Commissioner Brett Yormark pic.twitter.com/gHB1TZhx7z— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 29, 2022
Yorkmark also has experience working in the NASCAR organizations and will begin his role as the conference leader on Aug. 1.
🎙️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 from Adam Silver (@NBA), Eric Shanks (@FOXSports) & Lawrence Schovanec (@TexasTech) about 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 pic.twitter.com/QilmUUEK0R— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 29, 2022
This year, Yorkmark and the Big 12 will oversee the usual roster of 10 schools and then see the expansion during the summer of 2023. The newest additions of Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati and University of Houston.
