Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to visit Raiderland Tuesday, Oct. 11, the final day to register to vote.
On the final stop of his college campaign tour, Beto will rally at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion, located at 2680 Drive of Champions.
Parking for the event is available in lot C1, located north of the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
Aside from the college tour that prompted individuals to register to vote before the deadline, Beto’s campaign organized an event to go door-to-door talking about how, where and when to vote.
Block Walk for Beto, a volunteer-organized event, will take place throughout the week, starting on Oct. 8 at 10:00 a.m. The first block walk will take place at 521 Cesar E. Chavez Dr.
To prepare for the event, the campaign advises individuals to download MiniVAN, the app used during the block walk, ensure devices are fully charged and come in comfortable clothes.
To RSVP for the college tour rally or Block Walk for Beto, visit https://www.mobilize.us/betofortexas/.
