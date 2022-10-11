Greeted by cheers from students and supporters alike, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke, made an appearance at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion sporting a red Double-T cap, high-fiving the hands of the supporters he passed. Texas Tech served as one of the last stops in O’Rourke’s college campaign tour.
Before O’Rourke took the podium, Susan Hays, Texas Agriculture Commissioner candidate, fired up the crowd, prompting younger voters to make their presence known this election season.
“They say young people don’t vote,” Hays said. “Prove. Them. Wrong.”
Supporters paraded ‘Beto for Texas’ signs as O’Rourke stepped onto the podium, commencing O’Rourke’s campaign speech.
O’Rourke touched base on campaign promises he previously expressed while on other stops of his college tour, including policies about reproductive rights, gun control, preparing Texas for winter storms, immigration and the legalization of cannabis.
Cannabis
As soon as O’Rourke mentioned legalizing cannabis, cheers immediately erupted from the crowd.
"Black and Brown sexes are disproportionally stopped and frisked, arrested, incarcerated or asked to check a box saying that they have a conviction on every employment application," O’Rourke said. "I say we expunge the arrests of those in possession (of cannabis)."
Reproductive rights
When discussing reproductive rights, O’Rourke emphasized Texas’ significance in the history of Roe v. Wade
“I want to remind you of our history, to make the point that not only can we overcome this, we've overcome it before, against much stronger odds,” O’Rourke said. “50 years ago, abortion was just as illegal in the state of Texas as it is today. No man came from outside of the state to save the day for Texas women, instead, it was Jane Roe and her two attorneys, Sarah Whittington from Abilene, Texas and Linda Coffey. Those three Texas women successfully pled the case for privacy to make very personal, very often painful decisions on their own, without government intrusion, or interference.”
Gun violence
In response to gun violence in Texas, O’Rourke proposes to raise the age of eligibility to purchase a gun to 21 and plans to implement stronger background checks.
Immigration
On the topic of immigration, O’Rourke said the stereotypes immigrants are labeled with only contribute fuel to the fire and regress the progress of immigration policies.
“Let’s use common sense and stop trading this hateful rhetoric of invasions and animals and infestations that prompts slaughters, like the one that we saw in El Paso by a white supremacist who said he came to stop the Hispanic invasion that he was warned about,” O’Rourke said. “Let's instead offer the solutions that allow us to meet our needs that match our values and allow us to wait on something that we know better than any other states in the union.”
University (PUF) funding
According to O’Rourke, Texas receives $250 a billion biennial budget overall from the country. O’Rourke said this funding should be reallocated evenly amongst Texas, including to Tech and other universities within the state.
“I want to see more of those resources flow into Lubbock and surrounding communities,” O’Rourke said. “I want to make sure that Tech, as great as it is, can become even greater, offering more opportunities for students who otherwise are priced out of higher education. We don't begrudge the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M their success, but UT Austin has the largest endowment of any public university in the United States of America today, I just want to make sure that the wealth and resources that finances that originate here can also come back here as well.”
Walking around the rally were volunteers wearing bright yellow vests. These volunteers registered people to vote while others signed up individuals for Block Walk for Beto, another volunteer-based event organized by O’Rourke’s campaign that educates individuals about how and when to vote.
Two of the volunteers, Dezirae Villarreal and Madison Flores, took signatures for Block Walk for Beto and represented Tech’s Hispanic Student Society (HSS).
“I think it's really awesome that the turnout (for the event) is so big, that line is huge,” Villarreal, PMR chair for HSS, said. “It's really nice to see that we're all very active in the community. We're the ones making our futures so we should be the ones voting for our people.”
Throughout the rally, an apparent message was clear: younger voters must exercise their privilege to vote.
“It's very important for the younger generation to push boundaries and not just accept a negative stigma,” Flores, academic chair for HSS, said. “It's important that we change that, we're the voices you know, for our future and everything. We should be representing that.”
Voter suppression
O’Rourke addressed disruptions during the voter registration process and voting, stating automatic voter registration at the age of 18, implementing citizen-led redistricting commissions and declaring Election Day as a state holiday are policies he plans to implement to alleviate voter suppression.
“We want to make sure Republicans, Democrats and independents can participate in this democracy,” O’Rourke said. “The very democracy that men and women in uniform swore an oath to; they did not pledge their loyalty to the President or to a political party, or to anyone in power, but this form of government.”
While holding a ‘Beto for Texas’ sign, Ginger Hurley expressed her reasoning for supporting O’Rourke.
“I think Beto is the smartest, only choice for Texas, my children and grandchildren,” Hurley said. “What's happening now is obviously wrong. The Uvalde shooting, that about broke my heart every time I think about it. We've got to make a change, less automatic guns and more education.”
Concluding his speech, O’Rourke said the fate of this election season resides in the hands of Texas voters.
“We have 28 days until this contest is decided, arguably the most important election in Texas history that will decide the future, the fate and fortune of the state,” O’Rourke said. “It will not be won by the candidate and will not be won by a political party. It will be won through the power of people. The fate of Texas hinges on what you decide to do today.”
