In celebration of the Centennial, Texas Tech announced its campaign to reach 1 million hours of logged volunteering by end of the year. All are encouraged to record their service hours on the official TTU Centennial website.
Fortunately, Tech has a long history with service and several service-oriented organizations. One organization, Association of Students Acting in Service, or ASAS, has dedicated itself to providing community service opportunities to all Tech students. Located in the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities building, ASAS arranges events on and off campus. While open to all Tech students, ASAS places specific emphasis on substance abuse recovery via volunteering.
Betsy Contreras, a third-year counseling and addiction recovery science (CARS) major, said the concepts of addiction recovery and community service go hand in hand.
“A big part of recovery is giving back and educating others and that’s a big, big push within ASAS,” Contreras said. “We (ASAS) are one of the heaviest service-minded student organizations, and I think we’re going to be one of the frontrunners helping push Tech towards that goal.”
Although the goal will be challenging, Thomas Cochran, a second-year psychology major and Service Chair for ASAS, said the key to success lies within coordination and support among the Red Raider community.
“I think we’ll have to strive for it,” Cochran said. “But I think we can break that barrier, if we band together and give each other the opportunities.”
Many students have found civil work not only helps others, but also provides a healing experience. Cochran said involvement in his community gives him a unique sense of purpose.
“To be able to be of service has changed my life,” Cochran said. “It’s made me count my blessings twice, definitely.”
Bobby Huddleston, a third-year CARS major and student assistant, concurred with Cochran on the personal impact of service.
“Service, personally to me, it means freedom and joy. To be able to go out and give selflessly of yourself without expectations of having anything in return... .I mean, just being able to give back and see that spark of hope or that glimmer of light in somebody’s face is awesome,” Huddleston said.
ASAS works closely with numerous nonprofits across Lubbock, including Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics Texas and South Plains Homeless Consortium.
They student group will organize a slew of upcoming volunteer activities for the remainder of the semester. The contact information for ASAS and other volunteering-centric student organizations can be found on the TechConnect webpage.
Alone or with a group, the members of ASAS encourage any hesitant students to put their volunteering trepidations aside.
“I’d say just dive in. There’s not really a negative outcome,” Contreras said. “Everybody across the board is nervous when they first start, but they always come out loving the experience and ready for more.”
