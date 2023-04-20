Spring is in full bloom and the last Friday of April mark’s Texas Tech’s push towards the beautification of campus.
The Student Activities Board along with Grounds and Maintenance work together to plan Arbor Day, an annual tradition, to bring color and life to our home.
Jazlyn Salazar, a first-year biology student, a member of SAB leads this year’s Arbor Day, an event she’s planned since the beginning of February.
Though this is Salazar’s first planting tradition, she heard nothing but great things.
“I think the one thing I was excited to see everyone out there and just like to see it come to fruition, especially it being my first Arbor Day in general,” Salazar said. “I’m really excited to see (and) working with the department and different people and all this stuff to actually seeing it happen.”
The event begins at 11 a.m. April 28, with check-in for students and organizations. Participating students will receive a free T-shirt with their student ID with food to follow.
This year, Arbor Day festivities will honor Tech’s Centennial with the grounds workers planting white pentas flowers in the shape of a 100.
With about 2,300 students along with 129 organizations signed up, Tech grounds and maintenance confirmed about 3,000 flowers for this year’s Arbor Day.
“I feel like a beautiful campus is what draws people there,” Salazar said. “I feel like for me whenever the tulips were in bloom, I was on campus a lot more and was spending time outside a lot more just walking around and looking at everything.”
“So I feel like it just gets students outside, it gets students into being feels like we just kind of bring that excitement of spring and summer and the warm weather,” she added.
Participating students and organizations can count their hard work in Tech’s Centennial Volunteer project on the Centennial website.
Michael Quartaro, assistant director of grounds maintenance, said planting flowers around campus symbolizes a sense of joy and allows flowers to bloom throughout the final exam season until the end of summer.
“I think (tulips) bring a smile on campus,” Quartaro said. “I think everybody enjoys them.”
The annual planting event was started in 1935 by former Tech President Bradford Knapp who wanted to ensure those who came to campus saw its beauty.
SAB said there will be ax throwing, face painting and other activities for students to enjoy during the duration of Arbor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.