The Arbor Day celebration is an annual tradition where students and student organizations plant trees and other foliage to help build community and beautify campus. This year, the tradtion will take place on April 28.
There has not been an official event schedule released for this year's Arbor Day; however, past events have included live music, free food and T-shirts with student ID and lawn games by the Student Union Building.
The tradition began in 1938 when the University President of the time, Bradford Knapp, dedicated one full day honoring Arbor Day activities every spring semester, according to Texas Tech's Arbor Day history and traditions website. That same year, classes were let out at noon for the celebration and 20,000 trees were planted around campus.
O.B. Howell was the director of the first ever Arbor Day event and was a horticulture professor at Tech. According to the Texas Tech's Arbor Day history and traditions website, Howell said the reason he helped direct the first Arbor Day was to establish campus as the beauty spot of West Texas.
The tradition lasted for 10 years until the university hired a landscape architect, Elo Urbanovsky. The event resumed in 1996 under Chancellor John Montford.
Last year, there were 26,000 plants and flowers planted at last year's Arbor Day event according to Tech's Arbor Day website. This year, the planting will be spread mostly around the Student Union Building and memorial circle.
Students attend the celebration for a multitude of different reasons, whether that be the act of beautifying the campus or going for the community aspect of it.
“It can actually be really fun to go out there and be able to plant some flower beds for about half of the day,” freshman animal science student Olivia Hicks said. “Plus, you can always meet more people who have at least one common interest as yourself.”
While some students enjoy participating in the festivities, there is a portion of students that disagree with the event itself.
“I just think that there could be better efforts for our campus leaders to be focused on,” junior finance major Peter Thompson said. “The funding going into this could be put into something that benefits our learning more, in my opinion.”
There are also students who have not participated in this event but still say that it is a good way to help beautify the campus.
“I really do not have an opinion on our Arbor day event because I do not attend,” third year grad student Steven Castillo said. “I do like how campus always looks after the celebration and it does make me feel good that Tech is helping organize something like this.”
