In light of Earth Day, hosted this year on April 22, it is important to recognize the efforts of universities, large corporations and individuals to create a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.
Karen Marin-Hines, the Sustainability Program Manager at the Texas Tech Office of Sustainability, works within her department to push these greener habits by way of energy management and mindfulness of waste.
“Sustainability, the way it’s been defined, is making sure that you use resources consciously and make sure that we leave the same amount of resources, or even in some cases more, to future generations,” Marin-Hines said.
Creating a greener campus is not a task that can be completed by one department, and requires the efforts of students, staff and researchers to make a difference.
“The Office of Sustainability works very closely with the Office of Energy Management. We work with utilities, different departments across campus,” Marin-Hines said. “Really our goal is to make sure that Texas Tech runs efficiently through the Office of Energy Management, so making sure there's a reduction in energy waste.”
Making efforts to be more conscious of waste not only betters the environment, but significantly benefits an institution financially as well.
“Since the office was created in about 2006, I believe we have seen over $20 million in savings,” Marin-Hines said. “The energy management program is, by far, one of our biggest sustainability efforts.”
Each year, Tech and other universities participate in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) report. According to the STARS website, this report considers an institution’s sustainability performance, ranking them either platinum, gold, silver or bronze, with platinum being the highest.
In last year’s report, Tech placed in the bronze category. The report takes a holistic view of sustainability, Marin-Hines said, focusing on the sustainable efforts, education and operations of an organization.
Students themselves play a large role in the sustainability efforts of an institution; Marin-Hines encouraged being conscious of the set temperature on thermostats, and said to turn it down in the winter and up in the summer. She added students could recycle if the opportunity is available and to be mindful of excessive water usage.
“We don’t want to make sustainability seem like this big scary change that’s going to come all of a sudden,” Marin-Hines said. “Sometimes it does take small steps.”
Alan Cushman, the Associate Director of Tech’s Hospitality Services, said although his department is known for food and dining services, they work with organizations across campus to promote greener habits.
Hospitality Services recognizes the concern of excessive water waste in West Texas and has transitioned to trayless dining halls to promote conservation. Additionally, dining halls across campus have stopped using styrofoam, moving to compostable food containers despite the extra cost.
“Right now in Lubbock no one is composting, but we know that as initiatives start to move that way, we will be ready,” Cushamn said.
With the current lack of recycling and composting movements across Lubbock, Hospitality Services has focused on preparing for when these developments will reemerge.
Cushman noted the primary thing a student can do to promote a healthier environment is to be more conscious of their actions and the subsequent waste, saying the development of mindful college students will create adults and leaders with inherent sustainable habits.
“I think there’s little things we can do in our daily lives that have an impact,” Cushman said. “Little things go a long way, and as we all take these little efforts together as a group, as Texas Tech, as Red Raiders we can all have a big impact.”
It falls on the shoulders of individuals to make an impact on the environment. No one department, university or institution can make moves to better the planet on their own, but a cohesive effort to create mindful leaders is the only way to truly make a change.
“At the end of the day, there is only one planet and we want to make sure we can maintain it for as long as we can and be good stewards for the future generations as well,” Karen Marin-Hines of the Office of Sustainability said. “We want to make sure that, moving forward, we have a plan set for Texas Tech to do its part in being that good steward for our current generations and future generations.”
