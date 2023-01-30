On Jan. 10, the 88th session of the Texas State Legislature commenced, with Lubbock State Reps. Carl Tepper and Dustin Burrows having authored or co-authored a combined total of 14 bills, according to The Texas Legislature’s website.
While Burrows and Tepper outlined a legislative agenda centered on upholding conservative values and controlling the meteoric rise in property taxes, they also alluded to their desire to secure more equitable funding for universities which do not benefit from the Public University Fund.
“One of the things that I’m really interested and have been working with Senator Perry and now Representative Tepper, is to make sure that the state is investing research dollars into more than just two public universities,” Burrows said.
Although he asserted a solution which addresses funding inequities, Rep. Burrows said that he does not necessarily believe that the distinction between funding for PUF universities and non-PUF institutions is the most important aspect of the Tech’s funding moving forward.
“The number one goal is not where the money comes from but making sure there’s adequate funds there for there for it to continue its growth and excellence in research,” Burrows said.
Rep. Burrows, who earned his MBA at the Tech’s Rawls College of Business, referenced the newly proposed budgets from both the State Senate and House as a promising sign for future funding. The recently filed budgets both allot an additional $2.5 billion to universities which do not receive PUF funds, according to the preliminary budgets of the State House and Senate. The University of Houston’s current endowment is just over $1 billion, with Texas Tech’s amounting to more than $1.7 billion, according to their respective university websites.
“You can look at the budget that was just filed as the starting point, there’s two and a half billion dollars set aside for research for schools that don’t have access to things like the PUF fund,” Burrows said.
Tedd L. Mitchell, the chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, voiced a similar sentiment when asked about the State Legislature’s recently filed budgets.
“A step in the right direction, for sure,” Mitchell said.
The PUF fund, established in 1876 as part of the State Constitution, allotted 2.1 million acres of resource-rich state land in West Texas under the management of a sovereign wealth fund created to ensure funding for the University of Texas and Texas A&M, according to the University of Texas Website. The fund was created 14 years before the founding of the University of North Texas, 47 years before the establishment of Texas Tech and 51 years before the founding of the University of Houston.
“It is not lost on anybody out here that the 2.1 million acres that enrich UT and A&M lie squarely within West Texas,” Mitchell said.
According to data from The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company, the PUF is valued at $30.8 billion dollars as of Aug. 31, 2022.
Tech and other non-PUF public universities obtain their funding through a mix of revenue generated, donations and endowments from the Higher Education Fund, established under Article VII, section 17, of the Texas Constitution. According to a report by the Legislative Budget board presented in Sept. of 2022, the appropriation awarded to the HEF is valued at $393.8 million and is divided between 30 universities.
Despite the modern disconnect between the 147-year-old PUF and the realities of higher education in Texas today, the fund’s constitutional foundation has made it an enduring reality for public universities around the state. Chancellor Mitchell asserted the existence of inequities, while acknowledging the constitutional realities of the PUF.
“There’s a disparity in the way funding is done and I’m not telling you anything that’s a secret and I’m not even saying anything to disparage UT and A&M, the constitution set this up for them,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell additionally said that as the percentage of higher education funding within the State’s budget has shrunk every session, the income the PUF generates has given PUF institutions a clear advantage.
“It's just that in previous sessions, when funding is tight, higher education always feels this pinch, but the two systems that have the Permanent University Fund money have a source of income that no one else has,” Mitchell said.
With higher education funding shrinking within the state budget, Mitchell pointed to decreasing state commitments as a cause of higher education costs.
“One of the reasons that the cost of education for students and their families has been going up is because state participation has been going down for years now,” Mitchell said.
“That’s not because of some nefarious plot for people to do that in Austin, it's just because there’s so many competing interests,” Mitchell said.
At the time of the establishment of the PUF, Texas A&M and UT were the only universities in their system, according to the University of Texas’s website. However, since that time, both systems have grown to include 11+ universities. According to the University of Texas website, while UT Austin and other UT system schools all receive PUF funding, only Texas A&M at College Station receives funding. The remainder of A&M system schools are funded under the HEF.
To address funding inequities, Rep. Carl Tepper suggested that PUF funding be stripped from UT system schools other than UT Austin, with the savings being used to fund public universities like Tech.
“We’re looking at having those major PUF universities only utilize the PUF fund for those schools and the savings to the other accounts will go towards to big emerging tier one flagship universities like Texas Tech,” Tepper said.
One of the biggest reasons Tepper cited in advocating for university funding reform was advancing the prestige of higher education in Texas by using funding to elevate different universities to a higher level of prestige.
“The number of higher education, tier one research universities, we’d like to grow that number to be on par with other states of our size,” Tepper said.
Chancellor Mitchell said that securing increased funding is motivated, in part, by the desire to advance Tech and other public universities’ status as prestigious research institutions.
“If you want to take them up to the next level and really put them in the stratosphere where you can recruit in high-dollar labs, high-dollar research and things of that level, that’s the genesis behind coming up with additional funding,” Mitchell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.