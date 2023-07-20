Lubbock Fire Rescue deployed their Hazmat team at Texas Tech's Experimental Science Building II to investigate a suspected gas leak.
At 10:25 p.m., Tech issued an emergency alert warning students to avoid the premises until further notice.
At 11:07 p.m., Tech issued an all-clear notification after LFR determined the situation presented no danger. Zero injuries were reported.
After further investigation, Lubbock Fire Rescue released in a tweet confirming a container of argon was located in the building. According to the fire departments tweet, "argon gas can pose false LEL reading and trigger the cross sensitivities inside air monitors."
The container has been removed from the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.