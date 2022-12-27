Imagine sitting on a bus for about 24 hours to get from New York to Texas. For many, that ride is not worth it, but for Carter Wayne Dixon, a Texas Tech freshman studying construction management, it his family's reality.
Dixon will arrive to Houston at about 1 a.m. - 2 a.m. with his parents and brother, anticipating the TaxAct Texas Bowl featuring Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
Dixon was stuck in Manhattan where he met Matt Steffe, the father of Tech basketball commit Drew Steffe. Dixon was stranded for three days after his family's flight was one of millions that were canceled by Southwest Airlines over the past few days.
After several attempts at trying to get to Houston, the family found a bus that would take them to their destination.
“We then went to our last resort, which would be a bus, because all the trains and rental car places were shut down due to the freeze,” Dixon said.
Dixon’s original plan was to be in Houston with this family for Christmas, as that is where he is originally from, and go to the bowl game with his girlfriend.
Her flight in Lubbock was also canceled so now he is taking his dad, a graduate of Texas A&M.
“I’m converting him into a Red Raider,” Dixon said.
Dixon will be in attendance at NRG Stadium Wednesday night for what he predicts will be a 28-27 Texas Tech win.
When asked if the bus ride and hassle was worth it, Dixon was quick to respond.
“I get to watch my college football team beat Ole Miss in my hometown in Houston, Texas,” Dixon said. “It was worth every penny.”
