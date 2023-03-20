Artificial Intelligence (AI) based writing programs are an emerging technology quickly gaining traction across high school and college campuses. These programs can generate lengthy text responses to brief verbal prompts, allowing students to make short work of papers and essays. ChatGPT, Jasper and ContentBot are just some of the online essay writers that are forcing students and professors alike to rethink how they approach writing assignments.
One reason students may tap into utilizing AI-based writing programs is procrastination.
Michael Faris, an associate professor in technical communication and rhetoric, said segmenting intimidating writing projects into separate assignments is a measure professors can take to eliminate the need for AI assistance.
“If you build in scaffolding, right, and you don't just say, ‘here's the assignment, turn it in in four weeks.’ Instead, you should work toward that assignment with smaller drafts, in-class writing, and those sorts of things leading up to the assignment,” Faris said. “Then students don't freak out the night before because they have nothing.”
Faris said providing specific writing prompts with unique topics or personal significance is critical to enticing students.
“Students don't typically want to cheat, at least in my view. If a writing assignment is meaningful to them, they're more likely to want to do it,” Faris said.
Although AI writing may seem foolproof, one easy way to identify AI-generated writing is to check the sources. Although ChatGPT and similar programs can emulate academic writing, they are not yet advanced enough to draw from real sources and instead fabricate their own.
“It tries to create what sounds like natural language, right? But it doesn't have access to specified knowledge,” Faris said. “You can ask it generally like, ‘describe this theory,’ and it can do it. But then if you ‘say describe this theory, using sources,’ it's gonna scrape the web and make up authors and titles that sound plausible. But if you look them up, they're not real.”
Additionally, Faris said the broad and general language produced by programs like ChatGPT is typically not specific enough to adequately address writing prompts.
“ChatGPT can put out stuff that’s like C-level, D-level work. It's not going to put out stuff that’s A or B-level work because it's not getting at the specifics and nuances of a topic,” Faris said. “Here's the thing: to get a really, really strong paper, (a student) would have to put in as much work writing and rewriting prompts for ChatGPT to pump out what they want, as they would if they had just worked on the paper.”
Faris said utilizing AI during the writing process does not necessarily violate academic integrity if it is supplementing original work; plagiarism only occurs when chunks of text are directly copied and submitted.
“When you write something and you draw on other resources to improve it, it’s still your intellectual work. We writers do that all the time. Nothing is ever fully solely written and that is a normal part of writing,” Faris said. “The problem is when you take full paragraphs of text that somebody or something else wrote and then claim it as your own.”
Sean Nicklis, a third-year digital media and professional communications major, believes the drawbacks of using AI may outweigh the benefits.
“It can be helpful but at the same time, I don't think people that use it realize how much is actually taken away from them. I think it's essentially kind of taking away their creativity,” Nicklis said. “So, I think it might be an easy way out, but at the same time, I do think there are some lasting consequences.”
In addition to AI’s impact on the creative process, Nicklis said sole reliance on an AI program prevents a student from getting the most out of their courses.
“People use it for essays and stuff for classes, but I think I think that kind of defeats the purpose. And not to mention people forget that they're paying for these classes. So like, why would you not want to do the work yourself?” Nicklis said.
While keeping these potential negative effects in mind, Faris said the academic value of this emergent technology should not be dismissed wholesale. Instead, if implemented moderately and appropriately, Faris believes AI has the potential to be effectively incorporated in a classroom setting.
“Rather than seeing this as something scary, see it as another tool to teach with and learn with,” Faris said. “I could see it being useful for editing, like, something fishy about a sentence. Let's plug it into an AI and see what it says. I mean, Microsoft Word already does that. The sentence doesn't sound right, it gives you a suggestion.”
In this respect, Faris said AI writing tools do not differ too greatly from already existing writing assistance services like Grammarly, which itself uses a built-in AI system to suggest edits and adjustments for written content.
Faris foresees this technology gaining even more prevalence in everyday life, resulting in a greater focus on writing required by humans.
“Increasingly, a lot of writing is going to be automated and we already see that. You get on an online portal and you interact with a chatbot, who's providing feedback, right? Those I think are gonna get better,” Faris said. “The real work of writing is going to become the sort of writing that we all do now. I think that we shouldn't see that as apocalyptic, but rather as an opportunity to really rethink what it means to write.”
