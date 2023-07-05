Mackenzie Park became a hub for all things red, white and blue July 4 as the community commemorated Independence Day with the 33rd annual 4th on Broadway celebration. The festivities commenced with the Bolton Oil Parade, which marched through Broadway before settling in Mackenzie Park, where a lineup of family-friendly activities and contests awaited attendees. The celebrations concluded with a variety of musical performances and a late-night fireworks display.
Attractions hosted in Mackenzie Park consisted of a petting zoo, water slides, food trucks and more. Contestants of all ages participated in various friendly competitions, such as the River Smith’s Cobbler and Catfish Eating Contest.
John Lixey, a Lubbock resident who hails from Minnesota, took home this year’s catfish eating title in the adult category after downing 7 filets in just under 57 seconds. This is Lixey’s second consecutive year winning this title, and he hopes to continue his streak at next year’s event.
“I’ll be coming back for round two next year,” Lixey said. “(this event) is one of the best 4th of July (celebrations), pretty much anywhere.”
Frankie Dalicia, 4th on Broadway’s previous catfish eating champ, held the title for 5 consecutive years with a personal best of 45 seconds. Dalicia challenged Lubbockites to attend 4th on Broadway to beat his record in future summers.
“I came out to see who's gonna take my spot and if they can hold it for 5 years like I did,” Dalicia said. “We’ll see if there’s any worthy successors in future competitions.”
As the contests concluded, excitement mounted for the evening’s Gorilla Law Firm Concert, a stage performance featuring a lineup of West Texas musicians.
Enthusiasm among the audience was particularly high for the event’s headliner, Texas native and rapper Vanilla Ice, marking his return from last year’s event. Andrew Solis, a first-time 4th on Broadway attendee, expressed his excitement for the performance.
“We’re gonna get some ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in all this heat,” Solis said. “What could be better than that?”
The concert began with Lubbock resident and Tech student Gabriella Flores, who performed a tribute to musical artist Selena. Next, the Lubbock-based Caldwell Collective Band covered titles from an assortment of classic 80’s bands, including Journey, Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses. Finally, the young country trio known as Blackwater Draw took the stage to perform a mix of covers and original music.
As the festivities wrapped up, some concert attendees shared their thoughts on the significance behind the event and the holiday itself.
“It’s all about freedom and fun, in my mind,” Solis said. “Everything is so family-centered and that’s what I appreciate about the 4th of July.”
Additionally, Lubbock resident Sonny Rodriguez said he hoped the event will foster a sense of unity and camaraderie amongst the larger Lubbock community.
“It's not what your country can do for you. It's what you can do for your country. And we don't live in that type of time anymore. And I hope that just being out here with everybody, we go back to a simpler time, when things made sense,” Rodriguez said. “We need to become united instead of divided.”
