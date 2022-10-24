On the heels of a 325-yard, two touchdown performance against West Virginia Saturday, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week earlier today. Morton is the second Tech gunslinger to receive a conference weekly award; Donovan Smith took home Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 12, according to Big 12 Sports.
The honor comes following the redshirt-freshman's second start of the season, as he had occupied the backup position for the Red Raiders' first five games. Morton tossed for 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns in first career start Oct. 8 against No. 7 Oklahoma State.
Morton put up similar numbers in Tech's 48-10 win over the Mountaineers Saturday. For the second straight game, he led the Red Raiders to a touchdown on their game-opening drive for the second straight game en route to Tech's highest scoring output since its season-opener against Murray State.
With the improving health of fellow quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough, it is unclear which hurler will get the start Saturday against Baylor despite Morton's play over the last two contests. Smith leads the room with four starts this season with Morton trailing behind at two. Shough's only start this season came week one against Murray State.
