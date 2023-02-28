Standing upon the foundation of service, friendship and equality, the Women’s Service Organization (WSO) works to create and spread a positive influence throughout the Lubbock area.
Texas Tech has been home to the organization since 1959 as it was founded by 17 women. Since then, women have participated in service projects that serve as both a bonding experience for the group and a way to give back to the community.
President of WSO, Madeline Dismore, said some of the activities completed this year were working with animal shelters, trash pick-ups on the highway and building of the wreath for Carol of Lights. Through all the events, Dismore said she hopes WSO provides a sense of belonging for the women of Tech.
“I know that that’s why I joined because obviously I love doing community service, but I wanted to find a group of likeminded women who wanted to all come together and give back to the community,” Dismore said. “So just finding a space where they feel like they belong and are welcomed in”
Aside from service projects, the group engages in social outings to promote friendship. Alexandra Lux, a fourth-year biochemistry major of Grand Prairie, said WSO enables her to continue the service she enjoyed before coming to college.
“My favorite thing would probably be the friendships that I’ve made with the girls,” member Lux said “My little has been someone I’ve become really good friends with. And then there’s certain girls that I’m going to have life long connections with.”
At the beginning of each semester, those looking to join the organization are asked to attend opening meetings to receive recruitment information. Dismore said each new member then undergoes a semester to learn the fundamentals of WSO before becoming an active member.
“The recruit is just your first semester,” Dismore said. “Once you’re an active member, you can run for officer positions. When you’re a recruit your requirements are a little less, you don’t have as much to do. As an active, you’re required to get more hours and attend more things”
Moreover, Dismore said she has grown extensively these past couple of months alongside her group of officers.
Vice president Bailey Muckelroy, a fourth-year Human Development and Family Studies major from El Paso, said WSO is a great way to involve girls across the campus.
“Being able to work with other people and how to put others above yourself,” Muckelroy said. “There’s a bunch of people from different backgrounds, people who run things differently than myself, but just being able to work together and empower women.”
