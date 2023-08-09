When walking across Texas Tech campus, it would be difficult not to notice one of its many public art pieces. Whether they be sculptures, statues, mosaics or digital installations, these works contribute to Tech’s unique atmosphere and serve as recognizable campus landmarks. However, despite their ubiquity, many students still know very little about where these pieces of art actually come from.
Instituted by the Board of Regents in 1998 as an initiative to promote campus beautification across the Tech University System, the Public Art Program has since grown into one of the top public art collections in the country, with contributions from renowned artists all across the globe. Since its inception, the collection has quickly expanded to include over 150 works across the system’s five campuses.
Emily Wilkinson, executive director of public art for the Tech University System, credited this rapid growth to the school’s relatively young age, which has afforded the program the opportunity to grow alongside the university.
“Starting in 1998, it definitely rapidly increased and I think part of that has to do with Tech (being) younger than some of the other state institutions. So we have had more room for growth … and in terms of buildings, we have more space to build,” Wilkinson said.
Tech dedicates one percent of the budgets from all major construction projects, including new buildings and renovations, to public art projects. The artists are chosen by a committee through a competitive, multi-stage selection process.
Wilkinson emphasized the importance of choosing artists that will work within each project’s parameters, while still maintaining an appropriate balance of artistic freedom.
“Public artists have to be prepared for that collaborative element, which means their ideas are what drives a conversation, but there is a chance that some of that will change,” Wilkinson said. “We don’t tell the artists exactly what to make, but we do give them some kind of direction.”
The members of this committee can change depending on the specific needs of each project.
“We also have special representatives for each project. So if it’s an engineering project, the president’s office will appoint a few people that are from engineering specifically, so there’s that voice related to the actual project,” Wilkinson said. “I just love to see so many people come together to talk about art … and it’s people that normally wouldn’t talk about art or think of themselves as art people.”
Wilkinson said she hopes the public art pieces will foster a spirit of curiosity and creativity on campus.
“It gives you a place to sit outside and think about something outside of the classroom, so that your learning experience isn’t just when you’re in class, but it really encompasses the whole environment,” Wilkinson said. “The school is really trying to create a home for our students and a place that is not just where you go to school but where you live.”
