Texas Tech’s Wool Judging team has become a student organization that is making accomplishments for the Tech community.
“This was my first-year wool judging, and it was a big team goal to win the National championship,” Kyle Vahlenkamp said. “Going back to back was a big step for the program and it is hopefully something future teams can use as a standard.” Vahlenkamp is a second-year animal science major from Miles.
The wool judging team competes in four major contests in the spring. Contests include the 7220 Wool Invitational, the National Western in Denver, the San Antonio Livestock Show and the Houston Livestock Show.
“ It was really special to win back-to-back national championships since it was a goal of ours from the start,” Levien said. “Especially since this is the first time Tech had gone back to back in wool judging.”
Each contest consists of six placing classes, three sets of oral reasons about the placing classes and a 15-fleece grading rail, Anna Wyle, a second-year animal science major from Boerne, Texas, said.
On the grading rail, there are 15 fleeces, and you assign grades to each fleece based on its fineness and cleanness. The classes are made up of 4 fleeces which you place from best to worst. Then in reasons, you explain to a judge why you placed it the way you did, Vahlenkamp said.
“In our contest, we have two parts, the grading rail, and the placing classes. On the grading rail, we determine the grade of wool, the yield or the percent of clean wool that will be left once we have washed it, and the length of the staple,” Cole Levien said. “In the placing classes, we place the fleces based on weight, yield, staple length, and grade,” Levien is a second-year agricultural economics major from Junction, Texas.
Members of the team compete individually in each event. Awards are given for each category along with overall. In Houston, Wyle finished second and Vahlenkamp finished fifth overall.
Texas Tech’s Black Wool Judging team defeated Texas A&M White and Maroon teams along with Angelo State to claim the national title.
“While we participate in the contest individually, we consider ourselves one united team,” Wyle said. “The wool judging team has a very unique atmosphere in that we spend so much time practicing and competing together that we really become a family, always supporting and encouraging one another.”
Wyle wants students to know that wool judging is open to everyone. Wyle said wool judging is a great opportunity to get out of your comfort zone, meet new people and learn about the agricultural industry from a new perspective.
Levien said the team's experience is extremely diverse, with members who have been judging since their first year in high school and other members joining the team, having zero judging experience.
“Wool judging, like many things in life, doesn’t matter if you have ever done it before it matters how much effort you put in and what you want out of it,” Levien said.
The team is coached by agricultural education student Emily Reiley and animal science student Kade Miller.
Members of the team include Wyle, Vahlenkamp and Levien along with Reese Richardson from Robstown, Texas, Hayden Glass from Tatum, New Mexico and Erin Catching from Howe.
“Our team was very close we had a lot of fun together and it always made going to practice fun,” Levien said. “The memories I’ve made and the friendships I now have will last a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.