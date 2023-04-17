As medicine continues to evolve, an opportunity is presented to reflect upon the individuals who laid the groundwork for the technological advancements we have today.
Robert J. Salem is responsible for performing the first open-heart surgery in West Texas; enabling those after him to learn and grow from the knowledge he shares with Lubbock.
The Sudan native is in his nineties and is still the founding Vice Dean of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center Covenant Branch. Moreover, Salem is the former Chief Medical Officer Emeritus (CMO) at Covenant.
“I might say I was driven just to help people you know,” Salem said. “If I hadn’t been a doctor, maybe I would’ve been a pastor or something to give aid and comfort to people. It’s just in me, this inner feeling I've had all my life you know.”
Salem received his bachelor’s in chemistry from Texas Tech in 1950, later attending medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Robert Salem said it was difficult to get into a medical school following World War II.
“It was very competitive to get into medical school because the veterans then had finished their college degree and were also trying to get into medical school too,” Salem said.
After deferring the military draft to attend medical school, he could not escape the draft entirely.
“So, one day I’ve got this graduation cap on,” Salem said. “The very next day I got the first Lieutenant US Air Force uniform and orders in hand to report immediately to the Fitz Simmons Army hospital in Denver for a year internship.”
During Salem’s internship at the Fitzsimmons army hospital, the sitting President Dwight Eisenhower had a heart attack on a Denver golf course. Salem, before starting his residency, was part of the team of doctors tending to the President.
However, Fitzsimons was not the last time Salem and Eisenhower would meet. Working on the NATO medical team in Paris, Salem organized the former presidents’ stand-by medical staff.
“I brought in all the specialists that he might need if anything might’ve happened,” Salem said. “The three of us doctors took eight-hour shifts with an ambulance. Everywhere he went, one of us was following behind him with an ambulance, but nothing happened fortunately.”
Kristen Brake, a program manager within TTUSHC and co-worker, said she enjoys hearing Salem’s stories.
“It’s just interesting to get a different view,” Brake said. “It makes you appreciate, you know, how far we’ve come in the world compared to what he had to do to get to where he is.”
After his time in France, Salem applied for a surgical residency in Houston at the Baylor College of Medicine, with Michael DeBakey, a later mentor to Salem.
One of the few pioneering doctors in the cardiovascular field, arguably DeBakey’s most notable invention is the heart–lung machine. Salem learned under DeBakey for four years before taking the knowledge to West Texas.
“Dr. DeBakey taught me two things,” Salem said. “He taught me what a hard work ethic really meant working seven days a week, 20 hours a day. … The other thing he taught me was perfection and excellence in everything you do.”
Returning to West Texas, Salem said it was the warm, caring God-fearing people that brought him back. It is in Lubbock that Salem alongside Donald Bricker would perform the first open heart surgery at the former Methodist Hospital.
Though Salem’s impact extends further than the operating room as co-worker Brake said she hopes to be as intelligent as Salem when she is in her 90’s.
“I think he is a truly caring person,” Brake said. “He cares about Lubbock. He cares about the students. He cares about Texas Tech and Covenant. He’s just a down to earth nice person, kind person.”
