Many students at Texas Tech have the privilege of meeting friends that they grow very close to throughout the school year.
Whether it is through events, student organizations or just through classes, these friends can be some that last a lifetime. However, difficulties can arise when it comes to maintaining these friendships when summer comes and students go back home.
“My friends are from all over the state, honestly a lot of kids in my communications program are out of state and we have several girls in my sorority who are from out of state,” Lindsay Dube, a third-year agricultural communications and creative media industries student from Thrall, said. “So, I've met people from all over. I actually live with a couple of my best friends that I've met in college, which has been such a great experience, and they're kind of from all over.”
Dube said for her social media has been a great way to keep in touch with some of her friends that live far from her.
“Even if I'm not seeing them every day, I can check their Snapchat story and see what they're up to, I can text them and we can play game pigeon games and keep in touch that way, I can check their Instagram and see what they're doing,” Dube said. “So, it's a way to keep in touch without having to see each other every day.”
Above all, Dube said the importance of making an effort and setting aside time for those longer distance friendships is crucial.
“I think the biggest thing is if you want to maintain friendships, you have to put some intentional effort behind it,” Dube said. “Don't ghost everybody when you go home for summer break. Try to try to keep up and, you know, call or FaceTime if you can.”
While this form of communication is helpful for some students, not all students have the same forms of communication.
Oscar Carlos Jr., a second-year finance and accounting student from Littlefield, said he had a different experience due to the fact that he knew many people at Tech after growing up in the area.
“Whenever I'm out of school, I try to go back to all my friendships in my hometown, all my hometown friends,” Carlos Jr. Said. “But I always try to make some time to at least not completely stop talking to my friends, you know, at least call them to see how their day is going, send a text, just keep up with everybody.”
Especially based on the different student organizations that students join, Carlos Jr. Said, they tend to meet a much more diverse set of students from all around the country and even the world.
“A lot of the guy's in my fraternity, Bucks, actually, I would say for the most part, they're kind of spread all throughout the state and even the country,” Garrett Johnson, a second-year finance student from Eastland, said. “My big, my mentor per se, he actually lives like two, two and a half miles away from me.”
Johnson said he got very close to his pledge brothers and was fortunate to have that community around him but had to make much more of an effort to maintain those friendships throughout the summer.
In order to keep in touch, Johnson said, he and his friend group put a plan together to ensure they stay in touch.
“Within my group, there were 12 of us, including me, and we all just came to a mutual agreement that we were going to have to stay in contact with one another because we knew that it'd be really easy to drift apart and go our own ways,” Johnson said. “That's one thing that we're still doing to this day. I know, for a matter of fact, our group chat that we have just between the guys that I pledged with, we we've texted back and forth multiple times today. And then as well with the whole chapter, we have a group chat, and we continuously talk all throughout the day.”
While there are always excuses that can be made for not putting effort into friendships, Dube said, in the long run the effort that students put into their college friendships will have major effects in the long run.
“If you're even within like a couple hours, drive to your friends, try to meet up over the summer,” Dube said. “It's a whole different vibe and having your college friends and your hometown friend's kind of like together it's like when worlds collide. I FaceTime my friends a lot just to check up and just hear how they're doing and even though we don't talk every day, I know that we talk enough, that we will still pick up right where we left off when we meet each other again.”
