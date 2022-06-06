In May, Texas Tech student Junia Lee traveled to Dallas for one of the final interviews in a scholarship application process. She said it was nerve-wracking, and when she came home, she believed she had not done well.
However, Lee said one of the interviewers, once a scholarship recipient himself, said the group was in awe of her accomplishments. She realized the interviewers were not questioning her qualifications but were interested in learning more about them.
”And what kind of stuck with me was … people see my resume and don't just see a piece of paper,” Lee said, “and I'm glad that they do, because, you know, it's hard to put personality onto paper, I think,”
Soon after, she finally got the news; Lee, a third-year business management student from Flower Mound, was one of 43 students across the nation to receive a $30,000 scholarship from The Sumners Foundation, according to a news release.
The Sumners Foundation chooses scholarship recipients based on their academic achievements, leadership and civicengagement. Lee has joined several different organizations during her time at Tech; she said one of the most impactful ones has been the Student Government Association.
Lee said she initially questioned her involvement in SGA as she was on the pre-med track and did not see the organization’s relevance to her studies. Once she became the university studies senator and helped passed legislation for one of the first Tech system-wide public health and health policy think tanks, her outlook shifted.
“And I found myself leaning more towards, you know, making changes, being the voice by being a representative or a student representative interested in healthcare,” Lee said. “And so, that’s where I kind of saw, like, lines crossing or lines that can be crossed with healthcare and governmental policy.”
She said her current career goal is to work on the business side of healthcare, specifically healthcare administration or policy, and she sees graduate school as part of that path.
As the second of five children in a Korean American family — and one of three kids to go to Tech — Lee said the scholarship will help pay for the rest of her undergraduate degree and make things easier for her three younger siblings.
“For me, it’s like, what can I do to help my family as well as getting the education that I need to do or want to do?” she said.
Ebere Nwachukwu, a fifth-year accounting student from Nigeria, said she was not surprised Lee was awarded this scholarship.
“Honestly, like, the question wouldn’t even be why she was awarded, it’s why she wouldn’t be awarded,” Nwachukwu said.
The former external vice president of SGA met Lee at the beginning of 2021 through the former graduate vice president, Charles Ramey. Nwachukwu said she was immediately impressed with how involved Lee had been as a first-year student.
Despite her accomplishments, Nwachukwu said Lee can sometimes be oblivious to her own capabilities; but, she said, this was also one of Lee’s best qualities.
“And, especially, the impact you have when you don’t know other people are watching is the greatest gift of all,” Nwachukwu said. “Because when you get recognized for things like (the scholarship), you really see that your impact and your sacrifice matters.”
Lee laughed at Nwachukwu’s comment on her alleged obliviousness. Lee said she considers herself a people pleaser and a perfectionist.
“And so, for me, it’s not about recognition, per se,” Lee said. “It’s about putting your 150 percent into something so that it can get done or it can get to a point where it can be an inspiration for more things to happen.”
In addition to her other roles, Lee began her work as a student assistant for Tech’s Office of Prestigious External Student Awards in January, helping with the office’s social media engagement and promotional materials. Wendoli Flores, director of the department, said she, too, was instantly impressed by Lee’s accomplishments.
“I was lucky that I was able to select her from the pool, and (I) interviewed her and she was great. I could tell she was going to be great,” Flores said.
Lee is an intelligent, humble leader, Flores said. Even if Flores asked her to do something she was not experienced in, Lee was quick and eager to learn how.
Besides her involvement on campus, Flores also mentioned Lee’s capacity for community work, from volunteering at COVID-19 vaccine clinics to helping out at the South Plains Food Bank. She said Lee has things pretty well figured out.
“I would encourage her to just continue being herself and doing what she does best, which is to be courageous and not afraid to take on new challenges,” Flores said.
Lee said she thanks her family, mentors and everyone else in her circle of influence that has helped her achieve her goals. Even though she has a 10-year plan, Lee said thinking about the future can still be a little daunting.
For now, she is busy studying abroad in Norway. Her words of advice, and what she said she told herself when applying for the scholarship:
“Don’t give yourself the ‘no’ before someone else does,” Lee said.
