Pregnancy can be a confusing and scary time. For expectant mothers at Texas Tech, there are many resources to alleviate such worries and help them achieve their goals.
The Nest is a prenatal health promotion program part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center that helps expectant mothers by providing them with free resources.
Marilyn Cole, the coordinator of the Nest, said the only qualification for enrolling in the program is that the woman has to be pregnant.
“No financial information is needed,” Cole said.
The Nest, located at 2424 50th St., offers new essential items for every pregnancy.
“We have things like mattresses, play pads, baby bottles, pampers, wipes and newborn clothes,” Marilyn Cole said. “We also have strollers and try to have things that a first-time mom would need.”
Tech’s Title IX office helps expectant mothers as they continue to pursue an education. The office ensures that pregnant women receive accommodations while at Tech.
Simón Kimberly, Assistant Vice President for Compliance and Title IX, said some services include absence notifications and altered parking.
“Students must be able to make up any work or have absences excused for reasons related to pregnancy,” Simón said. “Students also can seek alternative parking arrangements during pregnancy and recovery from childbirth.”
Another accommodation includes breaks for nursing and pumping.
“Students can request assistance in scheduling the nursing rooms on campus and coordinating breaks during the school day to store and pump milk,” Simón said.
To receive services, expectant mothers can contact the office to schedule an intake. From there, one of the case managers will meet with the student to determine what their individual needs are.
Maria Garza, president of Raiders Defending Life, said the organization offers a Pregnant and Parenting Students scholarship that helps full-time undergraduate and graduate parents.
“The scholarships are awarded based on need and merit,” Garza, a third-year music education student from San Antonio said.
Garza said Raiders Defending Life raised $6000 last year.
“We try not to deny anyone a scholarship,” Garza said. “We try to award everyone with at least something.”
Last year, the organization awarded all 10 of their applicants an amount based on their individual circumstances.
“We found out more about them and their situations and if they had any support or not, so the award amount just really depended on their situation,” Garza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.