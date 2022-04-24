In the 2000’s, Texas Tech’s Debate Team was winning national championships. At the beginning of the 2021 fall semester, the Debate Team was essentially non-existent.
After a few years of recycling through former members to help coach the team, Al Hiland became the full-time Debate Coach. Hiland grew up in Iowa and previously coached at the University of Minnesota and James Madison University before accepting the position at Texas Tech.
“I applied for the opening here at Texas Tech and I started in August of 2021,” Hiland said. “So, got here pretty late and I’ve just been working hard at it since. When I started in August, there was officially no one on the team. We did a big open call at the beginning of the year to get everyone we could.”
This year, the debate team has competed mostly in the Cross Examination Debate Association, a cross-examination style of policy debate that allows students to work in pairs of two and face off against other teams.
Hiland said that a big challenge of recruiting students was the mostly-online format of debate tournaments due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest problem I run into from a recruiting standpoint is (that) it’s a hard ask of students to sit in front of a computer and argue into it for two days straight every weekend,” Hiland said. “That’s why CEDA was such a big deal for us, as our students got to develop some relationships with folks.”
Hiland said rebuilding the debate team hasn’t been an easy process, but his students have worked hard and pulled off some big wins.
“We attended the Cross Examination Debate Association National Championship (the) weekend before last, which was in Washington, D.C.,” Hiland said. “We had a bit of a smaller crew, but that’s ok too. They had a good experience, learned a lot, got some wins, including some pretty big upsets for a team that at the beginning of the season didn’t exist.”
Desiree Chamberlain is a third-year student from Huntsville studying chemical engineering, and was one of the students that attended the CEDA National Championship in D.C.
Chamberlain said the tournament has been her favorite experience during her time on the debate team.
“We were able to showcase all that we have learned throughout the season,” Chamberlain said. “It was gratifying to realize how close you become with your teammates and the genuine personal friendship that only started at debate.”
Chamberlain said debate is welcoming to students of all majors, and has personally helped her as an engineering student.
“I know it seems weird to do a policy event as an engineering major, but so many of us struggle with public speaking and self-advocacy and need a structured environment to improve those skills,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain added that every participant can learn something from debate.
“We’d love to have anyone join, whether it's to improve your advocacy skills…. have a space to advocate for issues that matter to you…. learn how to research efficiently, or have a supportive community who you get to travel and compete with.”
Chamberlain added that you don’t have to be experienced in debate to succeed on the team.
“Dr. Hiland is a dedicated coach who ensures that you have all that you need to succeed regardless of your experience level,” Chamberlain said. “If you are concerned that you are not experienced enough, too quiet, or don’t understand politics and public policy, throw that aside and join in on one of our practices.”
Hiland said that over the course of the school year, he’s noticed a big shift in his students’ professional skills.
“The things that I’ve noticed changing skills wise, is the writing and speaking skills of all of the students have improved and increased immensely,” Hiland said. “Also, the research skills…. finding that high quality research that you would use in a professional legal or political career is not something a lot of Tech students get an opportunity to do.”
Jordan Dolen is a first-year psychology student from Houston and competes in both speech and debate events for the team.
Dolen said she encourages anyone considering the team to join, and said there are countless benefits from being a member.
“A lot of doors open within the team,” Dolen said. “Connections, building your communication and speaking skills, traveling and scholarship opportunities…. Along with great opportunities that I myself have gotten to experience, there is a great group of people here to coach you and always cheer you on.”
Though debate is a celebrated art form, it isn’t exempt from criticism. A common critique of debate is that students are wasting their time because they won’t actually be enacting any policy or legislation themselves.
Hiland said that while a student’s debate case will likely never make it to the senate chambers, debate has been a crucial part of furthering American politicians and policymakers.
“We just had a Supreme Court Justice confirmed who was an extremely competitive Speech and Debate person in high school,” Hiland said. “It may be true that debaters aren’t capable of enacting these policies directly, but it definitely contributes to a lot of the training that goes into becoming a person in that position.”
Hiland said that he wants to use the current talent to restore Tech as a nationally competitive team.
“I want us to get back to a place where we have a nationally competitive Speech and Debate team,” Hiland said. “In order to make that happen, it means taking advantage of the talent we already have. But it also means building up the infrastructure for a team here.”
Hiland said that debate offers students the unique experience of competition, a trait that many student organizations don’t have.
“There’s two different things that most students can get out of debate that they can’t get anywhere else,” Hiland said. “The first is competition. Incredible amount of respect to our meat judging team, but outside of those folks and sports, we’re the competitive outlet.”
Finally, Hiland said another factor that makes debate a one-of-a-kind experience is the opportunity to become an expert at something.
“The rigors and demands of competitive Speech and Debate affords you the opportunity to become an expert, someone who’s among an elite class of folks who are able to function at a level that their peers aren’t,” Hiland said. “The opportunity to become an expert is pretty rare.”
Hiland said he is especially proud of the debate team’s achievements, given they didn’t exist at the beginning of the season.
“One of the things I’m actually very impressed at is (that) the kind of debate we do is a very high impact model of debate that requires a lot of research and preparation,” Hiland said. “And this group of students, who at the beginning of the season had no idea this was even going to be a thing for them, bought in and worked really hard and made some immense improvements.”
