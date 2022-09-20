Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions.
Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
Raider Alley is set up days in advance and requires help from a number of contributors, Giovannetti said.
“We work with a partner, Tailgate Express, to do all of the tailgating setup out there,” Giovannetti said. “They’ll set up early in the week. Generally it starts on Wednesday, the stage for the musical act will go up starting on Friday evening and they’ll put it up through Saturday morning, that’s done with another outside vendor we use called Miller Pro Audio.”
When it comes to booking musicians to perform for the gameday concerts, Giovanetti said Tech Athletics does so months in advance.
“Once we know the schedule, we work with the booking person, Miller Pro Audio, he gives us acts that might be available and we try to piece it together,” he said. “A lot of it just depends. If they’re on tour, will they be close by?”
After 2019, Raider Alley sought to make a concerted effort to host different genres of performers, Giovannetti said.
“We took some feedback in ‘19. There was too much Texas country,” Giovannetti said. “We didn’t get a chance to do it in ‘20 because of COVID but we decided ‘let’s try to do something different every week.’ You might not like an act one week, but we’ll catch you one week with something you really like.”
After Raider Alley came back in 2021, they wanted to have big-name acts to draw in fans, Giovannetti said.
“We’ve always had music out there, local acts who were great, but we decided to start bringing in more regional or bigger-name acts,” Giovannetti said. “Then of course we had COVID in ‘20, and then we came back last year in ‘21, we decided to book some really big acts. We had Shaquille O’Neal for game one, we had Waka Flocka. We had Bowling For Soup, we had George Clinton. We had Josh Abbott last year as well.”
Jon Wolfe, a country artist, will perform Sept. 24 before the game against the University of Texas, but Tech Athletics wait to announce musical acts, Giovannetti said.
“We had Grouplove week one, we had 24K Golden last week and we’ve got John Wolfe for the UT game,” Giovannetti said. “We like to announce them closer to the game. I’ll be honest, there is a game we still don’t have an act booked for. We had an act booked, he got offered more money somewhere else and so he backed out of our deal, so we’re still trying to fill that slot. So, I don’t wanna give out any other names yet.”
Giovannetti also said Davis Smith, owner of the Gorilla Law Firm, has been instrumental in getting certain musical acts out to Lubbock.
“I just want to mention that Davis Smith, who’s an attorney here in town, he’s the presenting sponsor of musical acts and he’ll help us book a couple acts as well,” Giovannetti said. “He has contacts in the industry. He brought in Coolio for us last year. At basketball two or three years ago, he brought in Vanilla Ice.”
On Oct. 29, when Tech plays Baylor, eight former players will be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame, including Super Bowl winner and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Giovannetti said.
“On the 29th against Baylor, we will have our Hall of Fame Class (induction), which Patrick is also in,” Giovannetti said. “We’ll have eight members go in. I can’t speak about Patrick, we don’t know about his schedule yet, but all the Hall of Fame inductees will be at Raider Alley. They’ll sign autographs and when people come up, people can take their pictures with them.”
If fans want to have the best tailgating experience possible, they should get there early, Giovannetti said.
“For a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, the musical act will go on two hours before that,” Giovannetti said. “Raider Walk would start at 12:15 p.m.then at 12:30 p.m. we have the musical act start, and then after that the Goin’ Band eventually marches through on their way to the stadium.”
Because Raider Alley has become such a popular game-day tradition, a number of students have been able to experience the concerts and tailgating.
Savanah Harrington, a second-year sociology student from Round Rock, said she’s been able to meet some of the musical acts at Raider Alley.
“I was able to see Shaq, that was my favorite one,” Harrington said. “Then I saw Waka Flocka, I actually met him in person after. I was taking a picture with my friend and he just came up behind us. It was crazy.”
Harrington said she thinks Raider Alley is something everyone should experience at least once.
“I recommend going with a group because it does get tight and you just always want to be safe, and it’s always more fun with your friends,” she said. “I’d say at least go once your whole four years here because that’s definitely an experience for sure”
Harrington said she makes sure to prepare beforehand in order to stay safe during Raider Alley.
“I made sure I got a water bottle and ate a snack beforehand because I knew it was gonna be crowded and Tech fans can be a little crazy,” Harrington said. “Stay hydrated. I would also go out if I ever felt claustrophobic and my friends would come with me too.”
Ava Bray is a second-year interior design major from Katy who said that while Raider Alley is a tight squeeze, everyone there respects other audience members.
