On Saturday, eight teams of international performers showcased their musical talents at the Texas Tech Allen Theater in the Student Union Building.
Hosted by the Students for Global Connections (SGC), this year’s showcase featured both group and individual performances representing Japan, Nepal, Uganda, India, Sri Lanka and Latin America.
This year, the winners were chosen via audience voting instead of judges. Tech Kahaani, representing India, won the group category while Mounkia Durbha and Sahhanna Adivi, also representing India, won the independent category.
Mamikanpha Tunne, a vocalist for the Classical Quintet and Ph.D. student at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said that the event helps unite the different cultural groups across the Tech campus under a common goal.
“We can witness all the types of cultures here … all different types of religions from different countries, how they behave, and how they're all getting up onto a single platform. And they're showcasing all their talents and everything is just so amazing,” Tunne said.
After moving to Texas from India last fall, Tunne said the transition was drastic, but the Worldwide Showcase has allowed him to continue his passion for music and performance.
“I’m a singer in India. I used to sing in reality shows, television shows and similar things. So after coming here I felt the support system was so strong,” Tunne said. “And all the committee members, they were so supportive and so helpful from the beginning.”
The showcase was coordinated by the SGC planning committee, headed by SGC President Shravani Kardekar, a second-year computer science student from India.
Because Tech’s academic and research programs pull in students from around the globe, Kardekar said the purpose of the showcase is to demonstrate the breadth of this cultural diversity and give international performers a spotlight.
“As for the performers, I would say that they have a voice here if they want to represent themselves, it gives them a chance to do so,” Kardekar said. “Just showing the diversity that we have here in Lubbock. Like yes, Lubbock is a small town but there are so many different people here.”
Kathleen Cade-Gerzon, an academic advisor for SGC, said she hopes the showcase will give the audience the chance to recognize the important role international students play in Tech’s student body.
“One of the great parts about having international students at Texas Tech is that they're sharing their culture with us and we're sharing our culture with them. And the showcase is just another example of that,” Cade-Gerzon said. “It’s just a reminder that (international students) are a big part of the university and that they make up a big part of the Texas Tech culture.”
Kardekar echoed this sentiment, stating that many performers view the showcase as an opportunity to give something back to the Tech community.
“We come here to learn and you guys really just make us feel like we're not far away from home and you make us feel more comfortable here,” Kardekar said. “You’re giving us your hospitality, and we want to give you something in return.”
The display of international talents can be a positive experience for the audience as well as the performers. Cade-Gerzon said that the competition provides a way for international students to remain connected to their country’s culture, especially after periods of prolonged absence.
“I hope it makes them feel a little bit at home because some of the students haven't been home for a while. COVID really messed a lot of things up especially financially, so some students haven't been able to go home for several years,” Cade-Gerzon said. “So I hope by doing this, it kind of brings their culture a little bit closer to them. A lot of students have a community of course, but it's just another way to kind of remind them of home.”
