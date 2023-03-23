Before graduating and entering their respective careers, Tech women navigate the opportunites that lie before them: academic acomplishments, student organizations, peer recognition, the possibilites are up to the beholder. As female Tech students obtain the knowledge necessary to help them navigate and negotiate their place in academia, participating in leadership initiatives as a college student provides beneficial and important opportunities to represent their identities as women in positions of power.
Of the variety of student organizations on campus, the High Riders, a women-serving spirit organization, uplift morale by showing support from the sidelines of Tech’s women’s sports. As the President of the spirit organization, Erica Martinez, a third-year psychology student from Lubbock, said showing support for women’s athletics uplifts the accomplishments and time women dedicate to their sport.
Moreover, Martinez said promoting female solidarity is a value the High Riders foster all the time, not just during Women’s History Month.
Additionally, having a position in an organization promoting empowerment as an individual of color illustrates progress, Martinez said.
“It’s (about) continuing on the work that has been going on for the past 48 years at this point,” Martinez said. “As a woman — especially a person of color — leading this organization is showing that the university is changing; the world is changing in general. As a leader, I’m representing that.”
However, Martinez said acknowledging the advantages women today gained through adversities women experienced in the past helps continue historical progress made.
“Reflecting as a woman in 2023, Women’s History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the progress that we’ve made,” Martinez said. “Of course, there’s a lot of progress that needs to happen … There's a lot of things we can improve on for equity for women.
“This whole month is a humbling experience because as you learn the history of the people that come before you, there’s a chance to reflect and think about the privileges you have now and the privileges you’re fighting for in the future,” Martinez added.
While women in previously-established organizations continue to pass on traditions, one woman sought to establish new traditions for her peers.
Olivia Ofoegbu is the President and founder of the Texas Tech Black Business Student Association. Ofoegbu, a fourth-year finance student from Wylie, trailblazed the start of an organization with the purpose of networking and supporting minority business students.
As a Black woman entering a predominantly white male career, Ofoegbu said founding an organization like the Texas Tech Black Business Student Association is important for the sake of connecting with not only minority business majors but also the Black women among this group of students.
“When I came here to Texas Tech, I didn’t really feel like I had a place here, especially in the Rawls College of Business,” Ofoegbu said. “To have this type of organization, it’s more of a select support group, a safe space for people wanting to find like-minded people who look like you, support you and don't make you feel like an outcast.”
“I knew a person that was so afraid to go inside the career fair because there were no African Americans there talking to students (or) bringing them to their companies. It can be intimidating because you don't see anyone that looks like you. It’s like, how do you know they really want you to be around,” Ofoegbu added.
The idea to initiate TTUBBSA sprouted from a networking system Ofoegbu previously started with her Black friends also attending the Rawls College of Business. This system, now operating on student organization status, encouraged the group to hold each other accountable academically and network with individuals entering the business field.
“This type of board really helps those who are underrepresented and feel more safe and at home here at Texas Tech,” Ofoegbu said. “I feel like it gives them a safe space to talk about things that troubled them in class or just things that come up professionally. It helps (Black students) figure out how they can navigate the business world in their own skin.”
Ofoegbu founding TTUBBSA exemplifies the importance of activism in academia. Research conducted by SAGE Journals reported continuous women’s advocacy in academic spaces increased the likelihood of academic recognition.
However, the study also reported women who verbally identify as a feminist were more susceptible to receiving backlash. Participants of the study expressed peers labeling feminism as too political.
Despite this narrative, a study by CrossMark reported that women witnessing other women in leadership roles encouraged them to follow suit. In this study, the data also reported women were more likely to engage with female leaders and mimic the body language of leaders they view as confident.
Mimicry can derive from visibility, a concept Celine Yap, a second-year microbiology student and social chair of the Filipino Student Association (FSA), said inspired her to solidify her participation in leadership roles.
“You see yourself in that role and think, ‘this is attainable,’” Yap said. “Whereas before, if you only saw white men, it wouldn't be the same. It’s important for women to show other women what they can do in a majority-white campus.”
The importance of representation echoed from leader to leader; Yap said having an officer position in FSA ensured her that a portion of the Asian women population on campus have a space to feel represented.
No matter the conditions a woman faces assuming a leadership position or entering a male-dominated field, Ofoegbu said persistence is an important value to possess.
“Keep your chin up and chest out and just keep pushing forward,” Ofoegbu said. “Men will undermine you and honestly feel intimidated by you because of the fact that you're doing something that they know they should be able to do. This should be motivation for you to continue on and keep persevering.”
