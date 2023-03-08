A student takes a seat in their first class of the semester. While looking around, they are quickly made aware of the disproportionate ratio of women and men in the classroom and how few individuals of color sit in class.
This scenario describes what pursuing an engineering degree is like for women and women of color.
According to the 2022 Science and Engineering Indicators report, only 16.1 percent of engineering positions were occupied by women. Lauryn Brandt, a second-year mechanical engineering student from Gilbert, Arizona, said while attending an engineering conference, she was informed of another taunting statistic.
“We went to a national conference this year and one of the things that they told us was at the rate (of) the addition of women in engineering, it’s still gonna take 200 years to reach gender parity in the field,” Brandt said.
In a study conducted by the National Science Foundation, Black women made up 2 percent of engineering degrees earned in 2014.
Despite these adversities, organizations such as the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) foster spaces that promote the growth of solidarity and community output.
NSBE unites Black engineers to alleviate the discouragement that comes with entering a white, male-dominated field. Representation is needed in academic settings to reiterate one’s place of belonging, Chidiogo Obianyor, a second-year computer science student from Lagos, Nigeria, said.
“Representation for me has always been important because I can be too hard on myself,” Obianyor, senator of NSBE, said. “Like, if I was the only Black girl in my class, I felt like I didn't have anybody I could relate to.”
Through NSBE, students like Obianyor can find role models and mentors within their respective industries.
“I’ll see them in boss mode and also during times where they’re struggling so it’s not as if they paint the idea of always having to be strong and get things right,” Obianyor said. “They share their mistakes with me, they share their struggles with me.”
Addysen Martinez, a second-year mechanical engineering student from San Antonio, said meeting like-minded women through the Society of Women Engineers reminded her that she isn’t pursuing her degree on her own.
“Every time I go into class, the reality is I’m looking left and right and the people immediately beside me are men,” Martinez said. “When you are a part of an organization that is composed of all women, you have a greater possibility of meeting people that are like-minded and have similar interests.”
Senator of NSBE and male colleague Edward Onasanya, a second-year electrical engineering student from Grand Prairie, said he notices and embraces the passion of his female colleagues.
“Whenever I do see a woman of color in one of my engineering classes, I know for a fact that’s someone I wanna sit next to and get notes from because they’re always very dedicated,” Onasanya said. “It’s a common saying when people say, ‘be the change that you want to see’, and it’s very inspiring to see my peers going into this field and being the change they want to see.”
However, while Onasanya highly regards his female colleagues, this is not a common recurrence.
A common recurrence faced by women in engineering is being ridiculed by their male colleagues, something Martinez said is carried out in both classrooms and study spaces.
“I wish it was a lot easier to go to study groups with guys,” Martinez said. “I find myself going into SI sessions and discussions talking to guys and them just completely taking over the conversation because they don't want to listen to the way I approach a question or problem.”
Additionally, Martinez said being hyper-feminine presenting hinders her ability to be taken seriously and the act of dialing back from femininity can be frustrating.
Eoching off the topic of appearance, Shade Adjobi, a fourth-year computer engineering student from Dallas, said she’s been told she doesn’t look the part.
“I’ve gotten told multiple times that I don’t look like an engineer,” Adjobi, President of NSBE, said. “They take me as someone that’s not as smart as them, so I always have to prove my worth as a woman.”
Another adversity Adjobi faces is living up to expectations she’s set for herself and how they take a toll on her psyche.
“I was speaking to an advisor and she said in the electronic engineering department, only three of us make it through,” Adjobi said. “That can be very draining because I’m a first-generation student; I have to get this degree no matter what. The fact that I can fail will take a toll on my mental health because I feel like I’m not only failing myself, I’m failing my family as well.”
Despite the odds, members of each respective organization implement ideas to alleviate the effects of stigmas and jarring statistics.
For example, Adjobi said she prioritizes the mental health of the members of NSBE by acting as the supportive older sister of the organization and starting conversations that bring awareness to mental health care within engineering at their events.
Moreover, Adjobi said she wishes the engineering department had an on-site counselor to aid students' morale as STEM students.
To combat these adversities women face, Martinez suggests bringing men into spaces with women engineers to aid with solidarity.
“Something I’d like to implement is an actual group for men that are interested in taking women seriously in the field,” Martinez said, “to be supportive, but also to have a better learning environment for us because generally, our learning environments aren't necessarily the greatest.”
By having men advocate for their women colleagues, it pushes back against stigmas that condemn women in engineering spaces.
“We’re trying to have a push for men to come to our meetings and find men that want to understand what’s going on,” Martinez said. “We do tabling for org events and I’ve had men come up to me and straight up laugh because they think it’s not serious.”
Lauryn Brandt also serves as the community service coordinator for SWE. One of the organization's most recent events invited elementary and middle school girls to experience what entering the engineering field is like.
Brandt said teaching girls at a young age what they are capable of encourages more women to enter the engineering field confidently.
In light of the adversities women in engineering face, Martinez advises women in engineering to avoid comparing themselves to their male peers, noting the difference between everyone’s standards. In the example she provided, Martinez said scoring a 70 on an exam may be detrimental to her but normal for her male colleagues. This act of comparison should only occur with the standards a woman has set for herself, Martinez said.
“I think a lot of women are used to being so organized and so good with school like that’s the thing they fall back on when they get to college,” Martinez said. “They hit one hard test and think that it’s all over and that they’re not cut for it. Don’t compare yourself … just because you failed doesn't mean you can't keep going. If you fail a class, it’s not the end of the world, and don’t let it end there because that’s not the end of your journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.