Entertaining their audience is what the Texas Tech Twirlers do and while Canyon, the squad performed their heart out at the Southwest Regional Championship last week.
All seven members on the squad return to Lubbock with an award and the team itself earned the 2023 College Halftime Twirl Championship.
Head coach Bethany Tolley said she is proud of her team and sees how individuality makes the team as a whole stronger.
“That just shows that we've got a really good strong group, strong twirlers because they still do compete individually and when you do that, you just become better and then as a team comes together, it's even better," Tolley said. "I mean, they're easy to coach and fun to coach sometimes.”
The twirling squad committed their spring semester to practicing, learning their routine and perfecting it on top of their academics, work and social life.
“They've been really dedicated and have come together really well and they showed this weekend because they did an amazing job,” Tolley said.
Feature Twirler Kirby Stanek, a sophomore studying sports management who has performed since she was 5 years old, was named as the 2023 College Miss Majorette of the Southwest. Stanek said her experience allowed her to go out and perform, feeling confident on the floor.
“I think the nerves have started to settle a little bit. I don't get as nervous going out there and I really just want to put on a good performance for the audience. Throwing on the football field made me love performing in front of people,” Stanek said. “So whenever I go out there, I think of it just kind of doing the same thing that I want it to be fun and I want people to enjoy watching me.”
Stankek, the Lubbock native, said it is an honor to represent Tech in Canyon and move on to the national stage in Notre Dame.
“(Winning) makes it so much more special being able to represent Texas Tech at the national competition. I've been able to go in the past but it was never to represent anyone and so now I get to go and represent my favorite university and it's going to be such a great time,” Stanek said.
“There were seven girls on that team and they each contributed to come home with a championship,” Tolley said. "Watching them take the field and you can see the happiness and the pride that they have. I just love it when they go out there and entertain that's their job."
