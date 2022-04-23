Anywhere you go, you’re bound to find traces of the scarlet and black. However, members of the community are working hard to build the bridge between Lubbock natives and the Red Raiders college students.
On April 23, the Texas Tech Student Activities Board hosted its annual Tech to Town event, where students go out to various locations to give back to the Lubbock community. Among those sites include the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, the South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and more.
Katie Mariscal is a first-year student from Frisco majoring in pre-medical biology. Mariscal said she often volunteers in her free time, and worked today at the Blessings Center, a faith-based group that provides resources to those in need.
“I actually started volunteering every Saturday last month,” Mariscal said. “I’m always looking for new volunteer opportunities to just give back to the community that has given me a new home.”
Mariscal said that despite her rigorous major, volunteering actually helps her become a better student.
“Going through all these college courses, it can be very stressful,” Mariscal said. “Giving back your time can really help boost your mentality and keep your concentration on what's important.”
In a report conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service, it was revealed that roughly 25.7 percent of college students volunteer, the lowest rate amongst teenagers and other adults.
Mariscal said she wants to change this trend and encourages her fellow Red Raiders to donate some of their time when possible.
“We have a bunch of opportunities that a lot of people don’t have,” Mariscal said. “So, to give back to that community to help improve their lives is very important. Whenever you have free time, try to go out and find something that you can love doing for other people.”
Maya Johnson is a second-year student from Lake Travis majoring in restaurant, hotel and institutional management. Johnson serves as SAB’s outreach coordinator.
Johnson said that this was the first time in three years that Tech to Town has been hosted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it provides a unique experience for Red Raiders to interact with their community.
“I think what makes Tech to Town pretty unique is the fact that it is an experience that you’re getting really involved in,” Johnson said. “Volunteering is another step of really getting to know your community and talking to people.”
Kaden Downing is a second-year student from Kilgore majoring in digital media and professional communications and serves alongside Johnson as SAB’s spirit and traditions coordinator.
Downing said Tech to Town offers students the ability to interact with the Lubbock community through service work.
“It’s just a great experience to give back to the Lubbock community,” Downing said. “The Lubbock community and Texas Tech work together for so many things, and just a way to give back and support the community that always supports us is a great experience.”
Students also aided with Touch-a-Truck, an outdoors event located at the South Plains Mall for guests to come out and see work vehicles, such as fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and more.
Krista Jones is a Lubbock local and serves as the Touch-a-Truck assistant chair for the Junior League, an organization of women dedicated to giving back to their community. Jones said Touch-a-Truck is a community event, especially for children.
“We’ve brought out all sorts of construction vehicles, utility vehicles, our public servants as well as our first responders and other vendors in town,” Jones said. “We also have the operators here so that the kids can climb in and also talk a little bit about what that person might do in their actual career using this equipment.”
Jones, who attended Tech herself, said that Texas Tech is an essential part of the Lubbock community.
“Texas Tech plays a very large part in Lubbock,” Jones said. “We do like to partner with Texas Tech…. a lot of these vendors here would love for Techsans to stick around after they graduate (and) be able to recruit and have some of the Tech students stay and make Lubbock their home.”
Jones added that she volunteers because it lets her help other people firsthand.
“Volunteering is just good for your soul,” Jones said. “Being able to do good and see the smiles on everybody’s faces. It gives you that good feeling like I’ve done something and I’m working for a cause greater than myself.”
