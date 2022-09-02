Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts hosted First Friday Art Trail Friday night where many Tech students enjoyed the various local and student art pieces, tours of studio works such as clay and print and delicious food from local food trucks.
For 18 years now, First Friday Art Trail has celebrated local and student artists in downtown Lubbock. Lindsey Maestri, the Executive Director of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, said students and faculty from Tech display their art inside studios and main galleries.
“We really use some more of our side spaces for students whereas our main galleries are usually reserved for emerging or established artists,” Maestri said. “Charles Adams Studio project, which is an organization that's on a couple of sides of us, they have some galleries that are run by the University and so they'll sometimes feature student work.”
Andrés Peralta, an associate professor of Art Education, said the School of Art has a show each year in First Friday Art Trail that highlights the master of art education program.
“This year, we had one particular student that was really passionate about what we were learning about in terms of contemporary art education practice,” Peralta said. “(Cody Belter, senior master of art education major) took that together with concepts of futurism and exploring the future and in terms of the future of education. Also starting to think about how post COVID, the idea of teaching really was intermingled with technology.”
Peralta said that Cody envisioned a world where people left the world and then came back and what that would look like.
“They're supposed to be kind of like museum settings where the people have excavated, humans of what was left of humanity, and it's kind of like documenting it,” Peralta said.
Brittany Nutsch, a senior sociology major from Seminole, said this is her first year selling her art at First Friday Art Trail but is planning to attend regularly. She said she creates digital art as a hobby whenever she is inspired by the emotion she is feeling in the moment.
“These are all digital art. I do it all on my iPad, and I print out everything to bring out here,” Nutsch said. “So far (art trail) is going well, I think we might do it regularly.”
Lesley Carrizales, a junior animal science major from Lubbock said she and her family have been selling their merchandise at First Friday Art Trail for five years. She said her family started to sell jerseys in flea markets back in 2008 and kept going from there.
“We moved on to collars, bandanas, treats, and more dog related stuff. It just kind of grew and became an income to help pay for college,” Carrizales said. “These places are pretty good here. Thankfully, we've always had returning customers and new customers.”
Avery Bonnette, a junior transfer student from Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif. studying art education from Mission Viejo, said this is her first year coming to First Friday Art Trail and has enjoyed it thoroughly.
“It's not what I expected. I didn't realize it would be a bunch of open studios, which is pretty cool,” Bonnette said. “I guess I'm pretty excited to get some food from a food truck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.