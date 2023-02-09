An adjective that can be used to describe the path to success is nonlinear; however, there are few stories that display the trials and tribulations that led to triumphs. Austin Dean Ashford, a Ph.D interdisciplinary student from the Bay Area, holds awards for his speeches, original songs and plays under his belt now, but recounts the journey he embarked on before receiving recognition for his craft.
Through revisiting the timeline of Ashford’s academic and personal achievements, Ashford continuously expressed values of gratitude, persistence and community.
The course of Ashford’s academic careers varies vastly, beginning with Ashford dropping out of high school in California. From there, Ashford received his GED and attended five different colleges before pursuing an interdisciplinary Ph.D at Tech.
“I went to Western Kentucky University on a full-ride scholarship, dropped out there. I went to Tennessee State, University in Nashville State, but dropped out. I get to Wiley College and then I start winning. I win awards and I’m graduating and start attending (graduate school) the University of Arkansas to double up on terminal degrees,” Ashford said.
During his time attending Wiley, Ashford broke the record of total speech and debate national championships won with 21 wins.
Additionally, Ashford highlights presenting an award-winning speech for Denzel Washington during the actor’s visit to campus. Because of his performance, Washington wrote Ashford a letter of recommendation, further launching the impact of Ashford’s creations.
From there, while attending the University of Arkansas, Ashford created “(I)sland T(rap); The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey,'' a play that won Best One Man Show off Broadway and awards from the Kennedy Center. Ashford received the opportunity to perform his play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.
After receiving recognition for his first play, Ashford wrote his second play, ‘Black Book’, which garnered similar success as his first play, earning Ashford an additional 10 awards from the Kennedy Center.
Aside from pursuing playwriting and acting, Ashford writes original music and has received a Latin Grammy nomination.
The instrument of choice Ashford selected is a ukulele, an instrument he claims chose him.
“I first got on the ukulele because I was an athlete. I was on football and basketball teams with a lot of Polynesians jumping on the ukulele and I was like, “Jump the beat so I can rap,” Ashford said. “Eventually, they were like, “Awesome, you gotta get your own,” so I went down the street and got my first ukulele for $45.”
Purchasing his first ukulele led Ashford to practice on public transit, in front of family members and innovate his sound based on the abilities he could achieve on his own.
“I told my sister on the phone what I planned to exactly do, I was like, “I’m gonna do raps on it (the ukulele), I’m gonna do plays,” because I always wanted to make music, but couldn’t afford to have a full band,” Ashford said.
“To me, this ukulele means I have drums and strings and I’m mobile and I don’t have to pay for a whole produced beat,” Ashford added.
Through trials and tribulations, Ashford polished his art through practice and remarks on characteristics from other talents he possesses that have helped him pursue his craft. For example, Ashford said the theatrics of speech and debate and sports he possessed aided his acting performances.
Collectively, Ashford said the moments and relationships created from his childhood to adulthood make the art he puts out to the public.
“I think what makes it easy for me to put it all together is continuing to create little things everyday. Even with my first album, I still say it took me 30 years to make because it took all of my experiences in my life to create. Same goes for my second one, it took me 31 years to go through all my experiences and make all these connections,” Ashford said.
Ashford is no stranger to putting himself in the spotlight; performing his original plays and singing his music in front of crowds.
On the topic of handling performance nerves, Ashford reiterated how being nervous is an important component of any creative endeavor.
“It’s a beautiful thing to have something you’re excited about, it’s a beautiful thing to have something to live for. To get a little nervous lets you know that you are alive and present,” Ashford said. “It lets you know that you value something, you know, something you want to share with your community.”
“I think all of those things are beautiful and worth going through. So if anybody’s ever anxious, I say congratulations for having something you’re excited to do. I pray for many more opportunities for you to feel excited about something to do even if it may be masked with nerves,” Ashford added.
Looking back at his accomplishments, Ashford advises those working towards their goals to view success as nonlinear and recognize the importance of community.
“I hope that every person can make it to the doctoral level of what they’re trying to achieve. I hope that just because there’s a lot of people that think that they have to come out the gates being incredible, that’s not true. I think people think they also have to do stuff by themselves, that’s not true either,” Ashford said.
“I think in order to be great at anything, you have to be willing to be embarrassingly bad. Don’t worry about what’s going on today, this week or next year. As long as you start a relationship where greatness can grow, you know, having a tough day doesn’t mean the process is over,” Ashford added.
Representation is a subject Ashford said is important to showcase.
“Because nobody helped me be the first one in my entire family lineage to ever attain or earn a doctoral degree, I’m thinking like, what does that mean for people who are younger than me— like baby cousins, nephews or the kids I have or even the community— to see and know somebody and say, “I knew him and he was a high school dropout and now he’s a doctor”,” Ashford said.
Serving as a role model is another way of thanking one’s community for the opportunities ignited by the people they surround themselves with, according to Ashford.
“The reason why I enjoy stopping by the high schools and seeing the kids is because unfortunately, when it comes by some of those schools there’s not as many black kids so they’ll see me pop by and their eyes go huge,” Ashford said. “I try to give them more attention because I remember when I was in their spot, vividly.”
“When I see somebody younger than me, it would be selfish not to pour back into them when it’s (the community) been important to me. Don’t hold on to knowledge like it’s money,” Ashford added.
Ashford said he feels grateful remembering the experiences that placed him in the position he is in now.
“Even now as I get frustrated sometimes, I try to remind myself all this work was a process for me to get here. You know, people only see you as the Instagram post final result, they don’t see the lighting or anything in the middle. People will get to see the ending but not the process that humbles you and I’m grateful for those moments,” Ashford said.
Tech graduate and producer of Ashford’s play, “(I)sland T(rap)”, Anna Ruth Aaron-Despain, said Ashford’s performance and personality is hard to pinpoint to just a select few adjectives.
“Everyone I have exposed to Austin Dean Ashford has come away speechless in such a great way,” Aaron-Despain said. “You come away from his work reflecting, laughing, crying, questioning and empowered. There’s this energy that I don’t know, it’s very difficult to describe Austin and to describe his work because it’s so incredibly powerful.”
“He’s almost like a movement, he’s just work and energy that I have never experienced on a stage like that. Honestly, it’s not hype at all, it’s very real and palatable,” Aaron-Despain added.
After going through the journey that led Ashford to enjoy and appreciate achievements he has accomplished thus far, he ended by reemphasizing the importance of taking the initiative to speak up for peers.
“I think sometimes when things get really tough, people feel like their voice doesn’t matter,” Ashford said. “But somebody has to speak up even when it gets uncomfortable. I also think a lot of us are more willing to help each other than we think.
“If we can learn that in this space, man, we can change the world. That’s where I want to leave everybody,” Ashford added.
