Costa Rican native, Ana Ramirez is a third year student pursuing a degree in retail management. Ramirez began her studies at the Tech campus in Costa Rica until a desire for “more” inspired her move to the United States.
“Since I was a kid, I always had an idea of how cool everything looked here (the U.S.) like the college experience, especially from movies,” Ramierez said. “I never told anyone about it because I was scared someone was going to say something that I didn’t want to hear because coming from a small country, sometimes it is not easy. Especially because in Costa Rica people tend to stay around and be together, always. It is not common for Costa Ricans to go outside the country.”
After high school, Ramirez said she wanted to improve her english; therefore, she moved to the States for five months where she stayed with her cousin and attended the University of Oklahoma. After completing her international courses, Ramierez returned to Costa Rica.
“One day, I was walking in San Jose,” Ramierez said. “I saw the Texas Tech logo, went inside the building and asked for information. I really liked it, and I felt like at the moment, I was not ready to move outside the country because I was only 18 at the time, so moving away was a little bit scary not just for me but for my parents. I decided to start Tech and study retail management, always with the idea of one day moving to the United States.”
With the support of her family, Ramirez eventually began applying for her student visa. Ramirez said the application process is easy because it is all online, but difficult because of all the paperwork.
“Here (the U.S.), everything is more liberal; it is different,” Ramirez said. “Something I like about living here that I cannot have in Costa Rica, at least on campus, I feel very safe walking around, and going to my classes. In Costa Rica, you cannot do that, it is not safe to just walk; if you do, you have to be aware that something can happen to you. But here, I walk to my classes everyday, and I feel safe.”
Ramirez is also adjusting to life with her new roommates. Keelie Owensby, a second year pre-nursing major from Hobbs, New Mexico and friend of Ramirez’s.
“We didn’t know each other when we moved into our apartment, but immediately I knew she was the nicest person I had ever met,” Owensby said. “I haven't known her for that long, but she is so caring and thoughtful.”
Elisabeth Smith, a third year communications major from Galveston said she met Ramirez in class. Smith and Ramirez spend their time getting coffee, and hanging out.
“She is a very genuine person,” Smith said. “She is open and honest, and I like the way she views the world around her. She is really outgoing and a lot of fun, and I feel like she’s got a great sense of humor.”
Ramirez is aspiring to pursue a career on the creative side of retail management and said if it weren't for her family, she would have never left Costa Rica.
“Where I come from, my hometown, people tend to study there, work there, not a lot of people get the chance to get outside of the country,” Ramirez said “My grandmother got the chance to go to a university in San Jose, so she always wanted the same for her kids. In my case, it (moving) was because of my family. They have always encouraged me to do more, especially pursuing my dreams. It was because of how we view things, we don't want to stay where we feel comfortable, we always want to do more.”
