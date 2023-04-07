She Space International is a unique STEM-based educational program dedicated to helping high school girls aged 14-16 develop skills and experience in scientific research, focusing specifically on the study of space and atmospheric science.
The program originated in Israel in 2018 and has since expanded to include eight countries, including Germany, South Korea and Peru. Each nation’s team is tasked with developing and presenting a research project using data gathered from their country’s satellites. The students are guided by a team of mentors and graduate students, culminating in a major research project presentation at the end of the semester.
Tech’s She Space team is currently the only USA representative for the program. The group is coordinated by Dr. Karin Ardon-Dryer, an assistant professor at Tech’s Department of Geosciences.
Ardon-Dryer said that her team’s projects encompass multiple elements of atmospheric and geophysics research. Because of its frequent dust storms and haboobs, Lubbock is an ideal spot for studying dust-related atmospheric science.
“We're going to use satellite images to study the dust event that we had in February, but also the previous one last year. We’ve examined dust events that happened throughout the last five years,” Ardon-Dryer said. “We're also going to take some observations and measurements that were taken at the ground level, studying the impact on quality and the impact on visibility. So, we expand the knowledge beyond just the satellites.”
She Space’s focus extends beyond the realm of isolated scientific inquiry. Throughout the year, five online international meetings are scheduled, allowing teams from each country to collaborate and discuss their findings with other groups. Ardon-Dryer said that conflicting schedules and time zones make coordinating convenient meeting times a challenge, but the sense of community achieved makes the effort worthwhile.
“Creating that community is very important. You know, we want to educate them to think outside of the box and know what it means to do research, and to meet other girls who are doing similar things,” Ardon-Dryer said.
Zyanya Ramirez, a She Space mentor and second-year atmospheric science Ph.D. student at Tech, said she especially appreciates the program’s international aspect.
“It's important to show them how to communicate with other scientists and how we communicate our work,” Ramirez said. “There are girls all around the world that are doing the same things as them and that makes them very excited.”
Additionally, Ardon-Dryer said the program can help cultivate skills that are useful outside of just a scientific environment.
“It gives them the tools to know how to ask questions and how to examine the topics which they can use in their real life,” Ardon-Dryer said. “They don't have to use it just for science. It’s really to give them the knowledge that they can do it, that they can become the next scientists or that they can become the next leaders. So we do have high expectations but also high hopes for these girls because they are doing amazing.”
Amarachi Uche-Aboh, a high school student mentor who participated in last year’s program, said She Space sparked her interest in the scientific field.
“If I didn't apply to this program … I wouldn't have met amazing people, amazing women and kind of found a passion for earth science,” Uche-Aboh said. “After doing and learning about space science, I wanted to come back to kind of relive that experience and also encourage other students to pursue space science or science in general.”
