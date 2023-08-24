In the mat room on the lower level of the Robert H. Ewalt Recreation Center, a group of students and instructors are inviting Red Raiders to push the limits of both their bodies and minds.
The Tech Martial Arts Clubs (TMAC) hosts classes covering a variety of disciplines, including Aikido, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and striking.
Mario Pitalua, the club’s instructor and adviser, formed a Judo club while attending graduate school at Tech in the fall semester of 2008. As the organization expanded, it began to merge with other clubs and incorporate more martial arts techniques.
“At first we put Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu together. And then the pandemic happened, and when we came back into action, we just put everything under one club,” Pitalua said.
Although it put many students out of practice, Pitalua said the yearlong COVID-induced hiatus gave the club a fresh start, allowing the instructors to build from the ground up when introducing the curriculum.
“It gave us a good opportunity to start over, so we started back with the basics,” Pitalua said. “But by now we have a good group of advanced students that can assist in each particular discipline.”
Students are free to study the multiple disciplines offered by the club, most of which fall under the floor-based, grappling category of martial arts.
Matt Simmons, a Judo instructor, said the discipline is distinct from other martial arts because its creator, Kanō Jigorō, designed it to function effectively as both a competitive sport and a martial art.
“He made it very technical, very technique-oriented because he wanted to, as much as possible, mitigate the advantage of size and strength,” Simmons said.
Fausto Montes IV, a senior science education student from Lubbock, is the president of TMAC. Montes said he also appreciates Judo’s emphasis on strategy, as well as its unique ability as a sport to distill competition to raw skill.
“It’s all your skill versus another person’s skill,” Montes said. “It’s two people on a mat or in a ring that are trying to see who’s the best.”
Fortunately, the club accommodates and trains martial artists of all skill levels. Although the gap in experience may seem intimidating, Read Fowler, an Aikido instructor, said incoming students should not be worried, as similar principles are studied by beginners and black belts alike.
“You can use the strength and power appropriate for the person that you’re practicing with,” Fowler said. “So advanced techniques aren’t really different from beginning techniques. It’s just better execution, better control, better balance, stuff like that.”
Joshua Williams, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, said the mental component of martial arts is the most crucial.
“Jiu-Jitsu focuses on groundwork. It’s a very cerebral art that emphasizes technique, leverage and strategy over just a brute force approach or a speed-based approach,” Williams said. “It’s sort of the grappling art for chess players or for people who like to fight with their mind.”
As a third year medical student at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Williams described how the skills he develops in his martial arts training have translated to his everyday life.
“At tournaments you’ll have a trained individual trying to break your arm or choke you unconscious in front of all of your friends and family, and you have to problem solve, while exhausted and under duress,” Williams said. “And that will absolutely make you better at taking care of a patient when time is of the essence and they’re losing blood … you learn how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”
Similarly, many students in the TMAC have found the challenges they overcome in the mat room to be motivating in their academic life.
“In martial arts it’s really a no-quit mentality,” Marcos Guzman, a senior mechanical engineering student from Boerne, said. “I was actually going to change my major my sophomore year, but then I was like ‘no, I can’t quit this. I need to see this through,’ and you find that a lot in martial arts.”
Guzman encouraged students to set aside their trepidations and emphasized the welcoming and judgment-free environment of TMAC.
“Everyone here is trying to learn and teach. No one’s trying to judge,” Guzman said. “Everyone’s trying to make everyone else better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.