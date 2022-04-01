Lubbock community members, Lauren Flores and Jeremiah Vasquez, admire a piece of art from Hurieh Heravi's exhibit "Between Despair and Hope" at the First Friday Art Trail on April 1, 2022. Heravi's exhibit featured a large juxtaposition of textures with many pieces incorporating both soft fabrics and sharp objects such as needles or nails in order to show the pain and conflict one faces when living under a dangerous governmental system.