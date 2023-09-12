Classical music is sometimes thought of as old-fashioned or outdated, but Texas Tech’s School of Music has taken a new approach to the genre, giving it a modernized meaning. Directors in the School of Music have left their mark on music history through their compositional advancements in tango music, making Tech one of two universities in the country with a tango orchestra, according to director Charles Olivier.
The TTU Tango Orchestra unofficially formed in 2013 and gained attraction by scheduling performances and workshops in the School of Music, especially amongst violin, viola and cello players. Olivier said the Tango Orchestra became an official musical group on campus in 2014.
The title of director fell upon Olivier in 2014. Olivier was a former player in the World Music Ensemble during the Tango era and found a love for the bandolón, a guitar-like instrument which originated in Mexico. Originally a trumpet player, Olivier decided to switch his instrumentation from trumpet to his new passion.
“I fell in love with the music. They did an opera, a tango opera. And the instrument I play now is a bandolón … I started playing that because they hired a bandolón player to come play in this tango opera. And it was one of those kinds of romanticized love at first sight,” Olivier said.
As Olivier’s love for tango music grew, so did the traction that the group was gaining. After being invited to the 2014 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) convention in San Antonio, the Tango Orchestra made its first performance debut in front of the best musicians and band directors in the State of Texas. Afterwards, they were invited back twice in the years 2017 and 2022.
Anna Kim, a graduate student from Lubbock studying music performance, has been in the orchestra since fall of 2017. Originally starting her musical career in Kansas, Kim received the title of All-stater in the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) ensembles before moving to Texas, which put her in the process of TMEA reaching the All-Area level before joining the orchestra.
“It's a much bigger deal to get invited to perform in the convention because of how many ensembles are in Texas, and out of Texas as well. It's very rare that some ensembles get selected from out of Texas, but in Texas, there are so many more orchestras and programs here that it's very competitive and to be able to get selected to perform at TMEA, it's quite an honor,” Kim said.
Kim was not the only one who felt honored to be chosen out of dozens of groups in the State of Texas to perform at the convention.
“I feel it was the same kind of experience, semi shortened because we just showed up and played … We still had a big crowd. Nice reaction. Just a good experience. Overall … the whole convention is just a very good atmosphere and environment for positive thoughts and playing,” Tech alumna Rachel Vickery said.
The Tango Orchestra has had more accomplishments than performing at TMEA. This past semester in April, they performed with two-time winning grammy artist Pablo Aslan, who is originally from Argentina. Teaching alongside Olivier, Aslan gave an authentic Latin feel to the music.
“I thought it was cool because none of the other groups had invited anyone like that to come in and work with us. I feel like that was one of the first times I was able to work with a professional musician focused in tango,” Vickery said. “There's a big world of tango that isn't here in Texas that I didn't know about beforehand.”
With gaining knowledge of genres outside of Texas and the U.S., the Tango Orchestra has helped build up musical careers to the professional level.
“In Lubbock, we have a tango band called Tango Llaneros. There we have two violins and the Bandolón, sometimes piano and sometimes double bass as well,” Kim said. “We perform in certain places … Dallas, Houston, Austin, Albuquerque and El Paso, and we do a New Years Tour.”
The orchestra is not only limited to Tech. Although Emory University has a Tango Orchestra, the City of Lubbock has gone a step further by creating an All-district Tango Orchestra for the students in Lubbock ISD, expanding the idea of a Tango Orchestra to Friendship and Cooper.
“We have the Lubbock all district Tango orchestra, which is just a little after school program for all high school orchestra students. Cooper has an orchestra … and now Friendship just got an orchestra program," Olivier said. “This is something different. So interests can vary between 10 to 20 players each year. Every Friday, they come to learn about the music and move on. And it's always really fun to see because probably the last four to five years, we've had at least one senior from that group go to major in music at Tech.”
The TTU Tango Orchestra has performances scheduled for the year to continue the expansion of culture and passion encased by their music. Their first performance will be 6:30 p.m. this Thursday in the Student Union Building Allen Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.