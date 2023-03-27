Communications, engineering, animal science. These are a few examples of the majors students share during customary ice breakers at the beginning of each semester. Some majors, however, are less common to hear.
Texas Tech’s dance program claims 40 dance majors and minors, all of which attend lectures, studio classes or rehearsals as part of their curriculum.
Kyla Olson, the Head of Dance for the Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance, has been teaching in the program since 2008. Olson broke down the logistics of the program, explaining the degree plans and options for a student that chooses to study dance.
Students at Tech can earn either a major or a minor in dance. Majors include a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), with the B.F.A. being specifically designed to prepare students for a career in professional dance, as stated by the School of Theatre and Dance website.
“We just started the B.F.A. program in 2019, so we’ll actually have our first full cohort graduating next spring,” Olson said. “Those students in particular are interested in going into the field professionally as a performer or choreographer.”
Olson said a B.A. in dance is more generalized and is geared towards students looking to teach, open a studio or pursue a career in kinesiology and dance-oriented physical therapy.
“A lot of our students who are interested in student teaching, or getting into the teaching system, usually go through the B.A. program,” Olson said.
In terms of productions, there are three primary opportunities for dance students to showcase their work and choreography. These include a Fall Dance Festival, which is entirely choreographed by students, DanceTech in the spring, a faculty and guest artist concert for which students audition and participate and Frontier Fest. Frontier Fest, as described by Olson, is a student-led production of one-night only performances.
Along with the logistics of earning a degree in dance, there is the ever-present question of what the degree can be used for. Karla McNeill, a 1980 graduate of the Tech dance program, earned degrees in English and dance and additionally earned a teaching certificate. Following her graduation and student teaching, McNeill has opened and owns The Dance Gallery, a local Lubbock studio.
“I’m the only one out of all of my friends that opened up a dance school, and it’s quite successful,” McNeill said. “I have a lot of girls that work for me now that are dance majors, so it’s kind of come full circle that some of my employees are now dance majors at Tech.”
Cody Blythe, a fourth-year student from Lubbock, will be one of the first two students to graduate from Tech with a B.F.A. in dance. Blythe participated in DanceTech 2023, for which she performed a solo improv dance that was different every night, but incorporated some of the same movements. Blythe has experience in both choreography and performance, and has begun auditioning for professional dance companies as she approaches her graduation.
“I love choreography, and I love teaching dance, so that is something that I think is going to be a part of my future as well,” Blythe said.
Blythe noted the openness of the Tech dance program, as well as the differences from her previous training that she found in the curriculum and options available.
“When I came to Tech, all the options for different dance styles were suddenly opened to me,” Blythe said. “It was a very welcoming and safe environment for me to learn new styles without feeling self conscious.”
Although Tech dance majors are largely unknown to the majority of students, the program houses faculty and performers seeking excellence in their art, whether that be through productions, instruction or curriculum that allows students to step out of their comfort zones and pursue a new aspect of their field.
