Ginger Kerrick Davis, through her accomplishments, her intelligence and — most of all — her ability to overcome obstacles, has proven that a person’s limits are theirs to decide, and despair is a choice each of us must choose to reject.
Kerrick Davis earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science degrees in physics from Texas Tech, graduating in 1991 and 1993, respectively. She went on to pursue a 30-year career at NASA, where in 2005 she became the first female Hispanic flight director in the administration’s history.
In 2016, she was named to the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. Following this, in 2019 Governor Greg Abbott appointed Kerrick Davis to the Texas Tech Board of Regents, of which she was named vice chairwoman in 2022.
In each of these stages of her life, Kerrick Davis excelled. When looking at her accomplishments on paper, it is easy to paint her as a monument of success. Though, like the rest of us, Kerrick Davis wrestled her demons and fought her battles to become the person she is, doing so with her humanity, her faith and her inherent joy intact.
“My very first setback set the stage to equip me emotionally and with a level of resilience to be able to handle every other setback I’ve had since then,” Kerrick Davis said.
When she was 11 years old, Kerrick Davis’ father suffered a life-ending heart attack. In her emotional recount, Kerrick Davis said her father’s passing was paramount to her personal growth.
“It, to this day, is the worst thing I have ever experienced in my whole life; and I’ve had some pretty crappy things happen,” Kerrick Davis said. “But it enabled me to prove to myself that if I could continue to move forward after that, then I could continue to move forward no matter what happens to me.”
Taking this experience, Kerrick Davis felt better equipped to progress in life, and better prepared to deal with the inevitable adversities she would face.
“Two years later, I get told by a teacher in my high school that I have no business being in his honors physical science class because, ‘Girls shouldn’t be in there,’” Kerrick Davis said. “And so I took him on and proved to him that I should be there.”
Proving her worth and proving she would not be beaten became a staple of Kerrick Davis’ personality.
Kerrick Davis began her college education at the University of Texas at El Paso, where she played basketball with the hopes of going professional. Dislocating her knee at the beginning of her freshman season, both her basketball career and her time at UTEP were finished.
Despite where she first went to college and the other schools she considered, there was one university Kerrick Davis felt drawn to. Kerrick Davis’ father attended Tech from 1955 to 1958; this part of her family history played a major role in her final academic decision.
“In the back of my mind, I always wanted to go to Texas Tech so I could be the one that gets the degree from there and honor my father that way. That’s really what initially drew me there,” Kerrick Davis said.
However, this change was not easy. Kerrick Davis lacked the money to attend Tech and sought the help of Dr. Walter Borst, the then head of the physics department.
“That man, in the two hours that I was (touring), found me three scholarships and two part-time jobs, sum total of which would cover everything I needed to go to school and live there my junior year,” Kerrick Davis said. “It was because of him that the doors to Texas Tech opened for me.”
With the help of Dr. Borst, Kerrick Davis was able to enroll, only to lose one scholarship as her GPA fell to 2.7 within her first years at Tech. Taking on a third part-time job to pay her tuition, Kerrick Davis knew she had to work harder to move past the situation she had put herself in; A challenge she was not afraid of, and one she surpassed.
In the year she planned to graduate, the federal government enacted a hiring freeze. In response, Kerrick Davis called NASA weekly for four months in pursuit of her dream job until the day they offered her a position. Kerrick Davis was close to finally reaching her goal: becoming an astronaut. On the heels of her hard work, Kerrick Davis received life-changing news.
“I wanted to be an astronaut and found out I had kidney stones, which was a lifetime disqualification from consideration,” Kerrick Davis said.
Devastated and thrown off track, Kerrick Davis was lost, but not broken.
“There’s all these things that happen where you’re like, ‘Really? Really. One more thing?’ Every time it happens, it feels like the worst thing ever. Then I remind myself that it’s not, that I’ve already survived the worst thing ever,” Kerrick Davis said. “As bad as this makes me feel, I know I’m gonna be okay. I just gotta figure out, ‘How do I look at this problem differently,’ to enable the logic part of my brain to overcome the emotional part and continue to move forward.”
It takes a certain kind of strength and faith to overcome all that Kerrick Davis has, but it is not without effort and trust that she has been able to move forward.
“I have a very strong connection with God, and I believe that whatever thing that I have to go through (is) just part of a larger plan that sometimes I’m allowed to understand, and sometimes I’m not. But I don’t question it,” Kerrick David said. “I just know that whatever happened was probably supposed to happen, so I just gotta figure out a way to get through.”
Kerrick Davis’ ability to overcome each of the obstacles that have been thrown at her comes from both her faith in God and her determination to not be dragged down by the emotions and hardships that could have easily overpowered her.
“A lot of people will fall into what I call a pit of despair … I don’t choose to live that way; it’s a choice to do that, to allow your brain to take that trip, and I just don’t see any value in it. I choose not to take that path and choose positivity,” Kerrick Davis said.
As a woman who has faced tribulations Ginger Kerrick Davis can easily be seen as an inspiration and a role model for women and anyone struggling to achieve their goals. Her unwillingness to stand in her own way, her story and her sheer perseverance have created an example, and her determination paired with her deep-rooted joy have created a personality anyone would be willing to follow.
“I know I’ve made a lot of contributions to human spaceflight, the success of all these NASA missions; But the thing that really drives me, that really makes me happy, is when I know I have made a difference in a young person’s life,” Kerrick Davis said.
Kerrick Davis’ ability to serve as a precedent for others and use the positions she has earned to inspire, will mark her in history as a role model, for more than just her career.
“If a talk that I give, or the service that I provide as a Regent, can help a single student think differently about themselves, or think differently about a problem, or push a little harder because they heard about some of my stories and reach their own definition of success, that’s the difference that I really want to make in the world, and that’s what brings me joy,” Kerrick Davis said. “I don’t remember a whole lot about my thesis, I don’t remember a whole lot about some of these missions, but I do remember the people; and that’s why I do what I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.