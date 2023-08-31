Texas Tech alumnus Kirby Holmes is carrying on the tradition he and his friends popularized in ‘92 through TechTortillas.
Opened in Jan. of ‘23, TechTortillas is an online retailer revolving around one of Lubbock's favorite duos: Tech football and tortillas. Holmes said everything you can imagine is in tortilla print.
“How cool it would be if you had clubs and organizations, fraternities and sororities showing up at Texas Tech football games decked out in tortilla wear, which wouldn't be banned?” Holmes said. “They could still represent the tradition and participate in the fun and the insanity of this idea for being a Red Raider.”
The idea came to life amid the restrictions placed on Tech students for tossing tortillas onto the field at football games. Holmes said the infamous tradition started off at a 1992 home game as a mere gag between him and his friends.
“Somebody threw something in the air, and it caught our attention,” Holmes said. “We thought at the next home game we should buy hundreds of tortillas and pass them out to the student section at the first kickoff.”
Without thinking much of it at the time, Holmes and his buddies only saw it as “hilarious, uproarious fun for students.” Holmes does not claim to have initiated the trend, but rather to have popularized it with Tech students.
The joke-turned-sensation quickly caught popularity across campus, and the number of tortillas tossed has tallied up to the tens of thousands over the years.
While there have been many proposed origin stories for Tech’s tortilla tradition, Holmes credited the practice to harmless, school-spirited fun.
Despite the “rebel underground tradition” of tortilla throwing being banned today, Holmes sought a new opportunity to make sure everyone could participate in the tradition. Hence, TechTortillas was born.
“It would just be so fun to see that tradition continue in the sports world and become known nationally as one of the bizarre football traditions in the country,” Holmes said.
