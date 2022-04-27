Teacher’s assistants are needed and used for many different classes on the Texas Tech campus, yet many people do not know how they are chosen or what it means to be a TA.
Teaching assistants are graduate students who are responsible for a quiz, drill or laboratory section in their program.
“ … Once I applied for the graduate program, and I got in, then they'd consider me a TA ship and so of course, I got in as I'm in it now,” Blake Fisher said. “So, I'm working with Dr. Clem and I'm a lab instructor for her business and professional communications class.”
In graduate school, students are required to take a minimum of nine hours and a maximum of 12 hours worth of classes, Fisher said. Along with being paid monthly, Fisher said TA’s are offered a tuition cut when they take the job.
Fisher said being a TA is not difficult work, but it is time consuming.
“I'm doing like a 10th of the job that a professor is doing, maybe even less. They're busting their ass,” Fisher said. “So, us as TA's are meant to help them out with grading some assignments and with answering questions that students have because students always have questions. If a professor is grading exams, putting together exams, grading assignments, putting together assignments, answering questions … they're obviously not going to overwork themselves in one semester, much less throughout an entire career.”
Fisher said toward the end of the semester things have become challenging.
“Towards finals week it's absolutely insane. There's a ton of work, takes up a ton of time,” Fisher said. “We have our own projects and assignments and tests that are also very time consuming in and of themselves being in grad school. And then grading students’ assignments and talking to students and I mean, last night, Sunday night, I got I think 10 or 11 emails from different students asking different questions.”
David Cannon, the program manager for graduate studies in the math department, said his department takes the time to review applicants in both the doctoral and master’s applications.
These students are effectively the TA's selected based on their application and their potential to work as graduate students and conduct academic research in math and statistics, Cannon said.
Toward the end of the semester, Cannon said they try to minimize the stress of everyone.
“So, the graduate students who are and again, I tell them this frequently, they are students first and employees of the department second,” Cannon said. “At the end of the semester, when they have their own finals and projects and papers and stuff that are coming they don't have to write the final exam.”
The TA’s must attend the exams when students are taking them and they will help professors grade students' finals.
“The final exam, they can have some input and they'll get to review it. But they're not the ones who are having to put together any questions and problems,” Cannon said. “But usually, by that time, they finished up with their finals and projects and stuff. So that is certainly the last thing they do this semester. I guess right before they put in their final grades for their section.”
