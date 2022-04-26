On Tuesday the Division of Diversity Equity and Inclusion hosted a Sweet Tea-ology LGBTQIA + event.
The purpose of the event was to hold a civilized and open conversation to discuss the intersectionality of gender, sexuality, and religion and faith.
“My ministry has really focused on helping heal myself, I am actually formally excommunicated Roman Catholic priest, and I was decreed to be obstinately disobedient, but one of the reasons is because I refused to come out to my superiors, and they insisted that I do,” Father Rick Lopez, from Odessa, said. “So, I know the trauma and my own family. So, recognizing the trauma, recognizing the hurt that that provides in the name of God very often, I want to be a person who, is simply there to love another, whoever they may be, wherever they may be.”
Many of the attendees at the circle came from different religious affiliated groups around Lubbock and the West Texas area. Stephen Chao, the program manager of Diversity Equity and Inclusion said all of these organizations are LGBTQIA+ allies and accept people from all walks of life and all over the world.
“But we also have categories for behavioral health, mental health, medical health providers, those who have reached out to us, we reached out to them, and they confirm that we are willing to affirm and serve and serve LGBT patrons. So, we have a bunch of categories, and different categories within that," Chao said.
While many students who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community know of many of the resources available to them on campus, Chao said, there are many religious conflicts that may discourage students from asking for resources.
“I know for us, one of the challenges is that many of our members are double closeted. They're both LGBTQ and they're closeted as non-religious,” Tracy Benefield, who is affiliated with the Atheist Community of Lubbock. “And they don't feel safe, especially outside of campus if they're students here. So, getting people to engage with us at all, is really difficult because there's a lack of trust, I feel that's built up between the LGBTQ community and then the larger level community."
Some of the other faith and religious organizations that were a part of Tuesdays meeting included Canterbury Camous Ministries, First Unitarian Universalist Church in Lubbock and Congregation Shaareth Israel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.